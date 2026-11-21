The Lone Star State has entered “very high” rates of disease on the CDC’s infectious disease tracker, one of only two states on this highest alert.

The Lone Star State has entered “very high” rates of disease on the CDC’s infectious disease tracker, one of only two states on this highest alert.

Texas and Louisiana are the worst-hit states by flu and flu-like illnesses. Texas is one of the worst states hit by flu-like illnesses this season, second only to Louisiana, according toIt’s the worst seen this season so far, but it’ll likely get worse through the beginning of 2027. The CDC’s map tracks influenza-like illness visits to the doctor for symptoms that include fever and cough or sore throat.

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That means the cases aren’t confirmed by a lab to be the flu, and it could include other illnesses with similar symptoms, like COVID-19 and RSV. In Texas, there have been increases in emergency department visits for COVID-19, flu and RSV, as well as hospitalizations for the same diseases in the last week. TheLouisiana’s show that nearly 17% of flu tests came back positive, with infections on the rise.

The report also shows that 7.2% of emergency department visits were for flu-like illness, up from previous weeks. According to the CDC’s map, the next hardest hit states are Oregon, Tennessee, and South Carolina, followed by California, Colorado, New Mexico and Georgia. All these states are considered to have “high” ILI activity levels. New York and New Jersey are both considered to have “moderate” levels with New Jersey having slightly less activity.

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A number of states are considered to have “high” or “very high” flu-like illness activity, according to the CDC.last week are actually slightly down from the previous week. The latest numbers are 11,891 cases of the flu from the week ending Nov. 14, with over 43,000 total flu cases this season. That said, flu hospitalizations are slightly up, by 2%.numbers are still higher than levels observed during the same time last year.

State and federal health agencies track the flu year round on a 52 week cycle — flu spreads all year round. Normally, flu cases start to pick up in October with a peak in December to February of the new year. — at the end of summer. This has resulted in higher cases throughout the fall compared to typically-seen numbers, and is expected to continue to rise through early next year.

, flu positivity was 1.5% by mid-September, the highest value from that time in six years. In 2022, the positivity was just 0.8% and in 2023, 0.9%. By the end of October, the CDC said more than 1.7 million people had the flu and 1,400 people died from the illness. It’s a worrying trend, but it’s still too early to tell if this will be a particularly bad flu season based on early numbers.