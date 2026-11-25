Personal Perspective: I’ve been blessed with a baby, and I want to share with you five lessons she’s taught me about how to be happy.

Babies live in awe of a world we've forgotten how to appreciate. My wife and I had a baby earlier this year, and it has revolutionized my well-being.

She is a blessing, and I want to share with you five lessons she’s taught me.and their vision is restricted to black and white. Basically, they can recognize a high-contrast boob, and that’s about it. They need to trust the people around them to take care of them, and they let you do it. Newborns don’t need training or trust funds; they just need to be confident that they’re loved and cared for.

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Life flourishes when we offer love generously. We don’t expect customer service, or even reciprocity. We just want to see something thrive. This sentiment, when extended more widely, creates what.

We help people because we want to live in the sort of world where people are cared for. When we need care, somebody else will be there to offer it to us. This creates a sense of safety, which promotes our thriving as much as it does a baby’s. My daughter likes to start the day by letting one rip.

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After a long nap compressed in the sling, she will similarly greet consciousness by passing gas. Ah, sweet relief. My wife and I joke that she’s a very sincere person. There’s a lesson here.

Babies don’t care what other people think of them. They certainly don’t care what’s cool or rude; they’re just following their intrinsic motivations. Now I’m not suggesting that you should be an inconsiderate bore—offending people will undermine your relationships and thus, your well-being. But it is helpful to be in touch with what youIn the early, midsummer days of sleep deprivation, I would relieve my wife of the night shift around 6 a.m. and take baby out in the stroller.

Mum needed sleep but would be set off by every noise in the house, so to the park we went, and it became a habit. As my daughter’s vision developed, I noticed her staring dumbfounded at the trees overhead. She was lost in the moment. She recently spent a good five minutes watching the autumn-coloured leaves on a bush rustle in the wind.

I’d done something similar in the spring, watching a tree shimmer in the golden hour. But I had to make a conscious effort to stop, be wonderstruck, and stay mindful of the experience. I was reacting to scientific literature on the power ofand trying to find the experience in the often-underwhelming urban environment in which I live. My daughter just did it automatically.

Baby is wired for well-being. Be like baby. Babies know the importance of rest and recovery. After a good meal and some color flash cards for brain development or a gym session ripping apart tissues, baby isn’t blue-lighting herself or otherwise hitting the, bad diets, excessive substance use, and life stresses.

People are turning to sleep tracking apps, but the irony is that you’re just contaminating your sleep space with your phone. We’re taught to give babies a dark, quiet room with a cool temperature and zero stimulus. You can do the same for yourself. SweetWhen a friend’s older baby visited us last year, I studied with curiosity how much she enjoyed playing with the things in her mum’s handbag.

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She spent a good 15 minutes with a packet of wet wipes. Turning it over in her hands, tasting it, following Arnold Schwarzenegger’s advice to liftto, like your morning coffee, favorite sweater, or how pretty your houseplants are. Take a little longer to appreciate them.

Really luxuriate in the sensations and emotions they evoke in you.can be enhanced by the sense that you are contributing to something bigger than yourself, and few things bring that sense home quite as powerfully as raising another human.is that humans are afraid of death. We create elaborate cultural practices either to convince ourselves of immortality, as the Pharaohs did, or to feel connected to something that will persist after our death, like a nation for which we die in battle.

In my experience, your baby connects you to eternity; there is a strong sense that this being carries a part of you into the future. There was a problem adding your email address. Please try again. , is an associate professor of public policy at the University of Warwick and an affiliate Fellow at Cambridge University’s Bennett School for Public Policy.

After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

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