Before going for a ride on your ATV or UTV this fall, you should ensure you're being responsible and safe. Find out what should be on your pre-ride checklist.

Autumn is here, so many are heading into the great outdoors for some fun before the weather gets too chilly. For some, this means taking out their— and UTVs for a spin.

Whether you're a hunter or just someone who loves to go for a joy ride through the wilderness, you want to make sure you're going about your travels responsibly. Much of this entails going through a seasonal checklist that ensures your machine is in good working order and will keep you and others safe while you're out on the trail.

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First and foremost, you want to get a good look at your lights. Brake lights, headlights, and tail lights should all be tested before you head out, and if one or more aren't working, their bulbs should be replaced. It's also worth testing your brakes andto make sure they're in a safe operating state, and also get them repaired or replaced if something is amiss.

Additionally, you should check your battery to see if it has enough charge to reach your destination and return. The last thing you want is for your battery to die, leaving you stranded out in the woods until help can arrive. Going over and fixing up your ATV or UTV is just part of the story here. You also should be reminded of proper driving and riding safety protocol to keep yourself and others out of trouble.

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Before you explore the outdoors this fall, you want to exercise caution and safety on your ATV or UTV rides. In addition to remembering to wear protective gear like goggles, boots, and a helmet, the simplest and most obvious tip is to always wear your seat belt. It's also a good idea to invest in fluorescent gear that makes you easily identifiable, especially when you're not riding your chosen machine.

This signals to others in the area, particularly hunters, that you're a human being walking around and not an animal. Additionally, you don't want to make any poor or dangerous decisions with your ride of choice. This means not allowing passengers to ride on the vehicle in an unsafe or illegal way, such as on the racks or cargo boxes. If you're out hunting, firearms should be unloaded and secured properly.

It also goes without saying that you shouldn't operate an ATV or UTV while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. To give you an extra bit of knowledge about machine safety before going out, it could be worth taking a rider safety course. As fun as ATV and UTV riding can be, there's no denying how dangerous it can become in the blink of an eye. Some, like, are rather powerful and can become a hazard in short order.

That's why it's crucial to not only ensure your machine is in drivable shape, but that your conduct as a driver and passenger, as well as your preparedness level, are up to the task.