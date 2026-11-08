What Arizona State Coach Kenny Dillingham Said About Colorado Buffaloes

The best thing Kenny Dillingham said about the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday night came tucked inside an answer about his own quarterback. The Arizona State coach

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks to members of the press at Arizona State University in Tempe, on Sept. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Arizona State coach was explaining why freshman Jake Fette's offense kept stalling in a 20-10 win in Tempe, and the culprit he landed on wore black and gold.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham share laugh after the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "And that was the story of the offense tonight, is the times that we got out of sync, there was some sort of play that was a negative that put us way out of sorts, whether it was their defensive line was really good," Dillingham said in his postgame press conference.

Also read Everything Kenny Dillingham, Players Said After Arizona State's 20-10 Win vs. Colorado

"I thought that was one of the best, if not the best defensive lines we've played. " Coming from a coach whose team has faced Texas A&M, Texas Tech and BYU this season, that is a loud compliment. It is also cold comfort for a Colorado team that dropped to 3-6 and lost its ninth straight conference road game across the last two seasons.

"And whether it was just an instant TFL, which we had a few of those, and that knocks us to third and nine, or second and 14, it's like, man, that sucks," Dillingham said. Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron tackles Arizona State running back Cardae Mack during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026.

Advertisement

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect "We were running the ball and being efficient so early that we kinda, then you get a 17 point lead, and yeah, my human nature kicks in," he said. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Put another way, Colorado's defense did enough to win this game, and the offense dug a hole too deep to climb out of. Colorado went 0-for-6 on third down and 0-for-2 on fourth down in the first half, and it didn't pick up a first down until the seven-minute mark of the second quarter.

By the end of the night, the Buffaloes hadDillingham pointed to the red zone, where his defense limited the damage until Colorado's late touchdown. Colorado's lone touchdown came with help from the other sideline. Elliott Arnold missed a 33-yard field goal, but a true freshman ran into him, and Arnold left hurt on the play. The penalty extended the drive, and Isaac Wilson finished it with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Williams.

Arizona State Julian Hugo rushes Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect"And it didn't cost us a game, which makes it a good mistake," he said. Colorado's last chance died on a fourth-and-15 near midfield with 2:43 left, and the Buffaloes now have to beat Houston, Cincinnati and UCF to reach six wins.

Advertisement

Dillingham, meanwhile, got to enjoy one last card trick. Asked whether his fourth-and-short look with just over five minutes left was ever real, he didn't hesitate. Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports.

He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.