What are your all time favorite Russell Wilson plays?

Reminisce about the good Russell Wilson days!

, ending the 14-year career of by far the best quarterback in Seattle Seahawks franchise history. While the past few years have not represented the best of Wilson, any sensible fan will remember the grander times, including when Wilson lifted Seattle’s first Lombardi Trophy 12 years ago.

This weekend’s discussion post is all about sharing your favorite Wilson plays. There are no shortage of off-script magical moments he’s pulled off, maybe most chaotically this circus act that had Bruce Arians in shambles when Seattle beat the Arizona Cardinals. Oh yeah, and the Los Angeles Rams can get some of this… And there were the clutch moments. More specifically the clutch moments in the playoffs.

He has two game-winning touchdown passes in NFC Championships, but one was certainly more memorable than the other. …And he gave us an instant classic in a year in which he had to carry far more of the offense than is reasonable. We haven’t even relived his scrambles and his dominant performances as a rusher, including his three rushing touchdowns in the first half against the Buffalo Bills as a rookie.

The Seahawks Syndicate: What should John Schneider do now that Myles Garrett is a Ram? Does Myles Garrett to the Rams hurt your confidence in a Seahawks Super Bowl repeat? Seahawks fan discussion: When is the last time you missed a Seahawks game live?





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