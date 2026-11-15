What are you reading this week?

Sign up for The A.V. They say the kids aren’t reading anymore. But while the publishing industry has certainly changed over the past several decades—thanks to the ubiquity of e-readers, the rise of audiobooks, and, yes, the widespread influence of BookTok—it’s still trucking right along, churning out more titles than most of us could ever hope to read.

Nowadays, the real challenge is figuring out what titles are actually worth your time. So we’re bringing back our regular recommendation feature that’s based on what we’re actually reading right now. As always, we invite you to contribute your own responses and recommendations in the comments—the best way to find out what’s worth reading is to hear from the people who are turning the pages.starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård take a little time to read the short story that inspired it. Titled “The Wicker Husband” and originallyin 2008, it’s a delightfully quick read you can knock out in less than an afternoon.

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The movie is remarkably faithful to the story’s basic plot beats, a fable about a plain and lonely fisherwoman who spends her life savings to convince the local basketmaker to weave her a husband.

Less an overt romance and more a social commentary, the story weaves themes of jealousy, otherness, and authentic love into something that packs an outsize punch given its size. The film is both funnier and hornier than its source material; Willis’s story doesn’t contain any explicit sex and lacks a lot of the overt eroticism brought to life onscreen.

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The movie is also much more deliberate and direct about confronting the bleak realities of traditional marriage in a patriarchal society, through expanded roles for secondary characters like the Tailor’s Wife and the Innkeeper’s Wife. But while the short story’s vibe is a bit different—and its ending much more violent—if you’re a fan of slightly weird, fairytale-adjacent fiction with a hefty dose of folk horror, this tale is a tiny, worthwhile gem.

The fanfic-to-traditional-publishing pipeline has been working overtime over the past few years, thanks in large part to the fan favoritetrilogy is the best of the lot, blending familiar romance tropes and lots of yearning with a world that feels an awful lot like, right down to its plucky resistance plotting rebellion against an expansive authoritarian empire. Set in a Southeast Asian-inspired world, the story follows Nenevarian Lightweaver Talasyn and Alaric, the powerful Shadow Weaver heir to the Night Empire.

An enemies-to-lovers arc on steroids, the two are forced to wed as part of a treaty between their two kingdoms, although both have ulterior motives for agreeing to the partnership. And because this is a romantasy, they find themselves desperately drawn to one another despite themselves.

Political intrigue and personal betrayals abound as both leads wrestle with conflicts of love and duty.is the final installment in Guanzon’s trilogy and manages to stick the landing, course-correcting many of the stereotypical middle-book issues ofand building toward a conclusion that displays the kind of satisfying emotional dexterity that marks someone who’s spent a lot of time writing in transformative fandom spaces. Readers who’ve been with Guanzon from the start will love it.