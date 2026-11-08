What are you reading this week?

They say the kids aren’t reading anymore. But while the publishing industry has certainly changed over the past several decades—thanks to the ubiquity of e-readers, the rise of audiobooks, and, yes, the widespread influence of BookTok—it’s still trucking right along, churning out more titles than most of us could ever hope to read.

Nowadays, the real challenge is figuring out what titles are actually worth your time. So we’re bringing back our regular recommendation feature that’s based on what we’re actually reading right now. As always, we invite you to contribute your own responses and recommendations in the comments—the best way to find out what’s worth reading is to hear from the people who are turning the pages. Like most everyone you know who is even a casual reader in the romantasy space, my week was devoted to the new installment in Sarah J. Maas’sseries. ACOTAR universe from both a structural and a character perspective. While obviously part of a larger whole, the earlier novels are all also self-contained stories where specific quests are completed, or enemies vanquished.

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They also have a primary character focus: the first four books focus on Feyre Acheron, now High Lady of the Night Court, while the fifth follows her sister Nesta.different POV characters and reads much more as an extended prologue than a book that stands on its own. Splintered Harmony “Movement I” in a larger cycle that’s spread over her next several books. But it does make the experience ofthis particular book very different from those that have come before.

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Clocking in at around 350 pages, It’s a fairly short read for anything set in the Maas-verse, but its story is almost entirely set-up, and very little actuallyin these pages. There’s a lot of political wrangling as Feyre and Rhys attempt to unite the other courts of Prythian against the other kingdoms seeking to invade the human lands and potentially start a new war.

There’s also a lot of talking about the threat posed by Koschei the Deathless, should the final of the three death gods escape his lake-bound prison. A Court Of Forgotten Melody,