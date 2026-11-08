What Are You Afraid Would Happen If You Changed?

Even when we want to change, we may worry about what we'll lose. But those fears don't have to keep us stuck in our old ways.

Personality traits that cause problems for us can also come with benefits we're reluctant to give up. Small behavioral experiments help us evaluate those fears and build more flexible personality patterns.

Have you ever wished it was easier to say “no” to requests you really didn’t want to do? What about wishing you were better at delegating or asking for help? Or maybe you’ve wondered what life would be like if you were a little bit more fun-loving and carefree.

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You know shifting these traits would be good for you, but when the opportunity arises to choose a different response , you stay stuck in the same old patterns . We tend to think about change in terms of what we stand to gain. But sometimes, what keeps us stuck is what we're afraid we might lose.is your characteristic way of thinking, feeling, and behaving.

Often, the personality traits that cause problems for us also come with some clear advantages.to detail has also earned them praise, good grades, and later, professional recognition. Choosing good enough over perfect sounds like a great way to decrease, the personality trait associated with frequent negative emotions. They might wish they could let their guard down more, but they may also believe that worrying helps them anticipate problems and avoid mistakes.

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But what would happen if they let themselves enjoy the present? Is that when the other shoe would drop? These examples demonstrate how even when we recognize that a personality trait is creating difficulties, we may be reluctant to give up the benefits we associate with it. If you've spent years avoiding conflict, you have very little data on how expressing your needs can actually improve relationships.

If you've always prepared extensively or worked on tasks until they were perfect, you haven’t had the opportunity to learn that giving 80 percent of your all still earns you praise, or that making a mistake is survivable. If I say no, they'll think I'm selfish. If I put myself out there, I'll embarrass myself. These negative predictions make it more likely that you’ll stay in your lane by saying “yes,” overachieving, or keeping quiet about your needs.

Staying in your comfort zone provides immediate relief from the possibility of something going wrong. But it also means you continue to lose opportunities to discover whether your predictions are accurate. Over time, we can become increasingly convinced that our familiar way of doing things is the only safe option, even when it's keeping us from living the way we'd like. Fortunately, taking baby steps outside your comfort zone can start the cascade of personality change.

Start by identifying a specific behavior you'd like to change and what you’re afraid will happen if you do. Then design a small experiment to test that prediction.

For example, if you're worried that people will be upset when you express a preference, try suggesting the restaurant the next time you make dinner plans with a friend. If you're concerned that relaxing your standards will lead to disaster, try spending a little less time polishing an email before sending it. What Does Psychology Have to Say About Morality and the 7 Deadly Sins? One experiment probably won't change a deeply ingrained personality pattern.

But as you collect more data , you have more to work with when it comes to updating your expectations. And, over time, you'll start to become more comfortable shifting your default responses. It's your job to decide whether the potential benefits of behaving differently are worth taking those risks.

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For example, someone working on becoming less agreeable might decide that being able to express their needs in a relationship is worth occasionally disappointing their partner. Someone trying to become less perfectionistic might decide that having more time for their family is worth submitting work that's good enough rather than flawless. These decisions become easier when we're clear about why we want to change in the first place.

Instead of asking whether a new behavior is completely devoid of risks, we can ask whether it moves us closer to the kind of life we want. Changing can be scary, especially when your familiar behaviors have helped you in the past. But becoming more assertive doesn't mean you have to stop being kind, just as becoming less perfectionistic doesn't mean you have to stop caring about doing good work.

Personality change is about having more flexibility in how you respond so thathelps you identify a small, strategic behavior change that can move you closer to the person you want to become. How to Build Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back?

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