What Are We Waiting For? It's Time For Twins to Call Up Kaelen Culpepper

Culpepper is ready for the big leagues and could provide a spark to a Twins team that needs it.

There's no longer any reason to wait. Kaelen Culpepper, the Twins' No. 2 prospect, should be called up for his MLB debut and starting at shortstop for Minnesota on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Culpepper, 23, was the Twins' first-round pick in 2024 out of Kansas State. He's risen through the system quickly, as you'd hope to see from a college position player. He was named the organization's minor league player of the year after splitting the 2025 season between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita and hitting .289 with 20 homers, 25 steals, and an .844 OPS. After an invite to big-league spring camp, Culpepper began this year with Triple-A St. Paul.

All he's done there is hit .265 with 14 homers, 13 steals, 50 runs scored, and an .862 OPS in 56 games. He struggled a decent bit in April , but then hit .280 with a .947 OPS in May and has hit .368 with a 1.162 OPS through his first five games in June. He just blasted his 14th homer out to right-center field on Friday night in St. Paul..

He smacks his team leading 14th home run of the season, the 10th to lead of an inning. Culpepper has hit safely in a career-high 12 straight games Meanwhile, the Twins have clearly been preparing for Culpepper's arrival by opening up the shortstop position for him. Brooks Lee has moved from short to third base.

Royce Lewis, who was just called up again after raking alongside Culpepper in St. Paul for a couple weeks, has shifted to the right side of the infield, where he'll rotate in with Luke Keaschall and Kody Clemens. The Twins are currently using the trio of Tristan Gray, Ryan Kreidler, and Orlando Arcia at shortstop. None of the three veterans are major parts of the team's long-term future.

Between Lee and the current three , Twins shortstops have combined to post a 94 wRC+ and 0.3 fWAR . They've been merely passable offensively and quite bad defensively, mostly because of Lee's struggles to field that position.

Culpepper, even with a learning curve at the big-league level, has a very good chance to be an upgrade both at the plate and in the field for the Twins' shortstop position. HeThe only reason the Twins might wait a bit longer is to try to avoid Culpepper securing Super Two status and potentially reaching arbitration a year early. But if they're at all serious about trying to win this year, service time manipulation shouldn't be a real consideration.

The Twins are currently 30-37 and three games back of an AL Wild Card spot after losing nine of their last 12 games. They're at a juncture in their season where they could either surge and get back in the mix or keep falling and fade out of competitive relevance. Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams.

He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year.

In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.





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