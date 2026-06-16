What are today's mortgage interest rates: June 16, 2026?

Mortgage purchase and refinance interest rates have dropped in recent days. Here's what they look like right now.

by around a full percentage point from January 2025 to January 2026, and while a Federal Reserve rate cut wasn't expected to start the year, many anticipated it would arrive later in 2026.

But with the war with Iran, surging oil prices and a growing inflation rate, rates here reversed course.continue, however, market conditions have changed slightly. And that could lead to positive developments in the mortgage interest rate space, especially if the Federal Reserve indicates an openness to additional interest rate cuts in. To better understand the value of a home purchase or refinance, it helps to know where mortgage rates stand right now, as of June 16, 2026.

That's what we'll outline below.. The median rate for a 15-year term is 5.87%. That's down significantly from last month when these rates sat at 6.62% and 6%, respectively, onand consider the alternative ways to secure a below-average rate, they may even be able to find one below 6% this month. , and they may be poised to change significantly this week depending on what comes out of the Fed's latest meeting.

So if these rates fit your budget now, even if they're imperfect, they may be worth. The median refi rate for a 15-year term is now 5.79%. These, too, are lower than they were on May 21, when they sat at 6.87% and 6%, respectively. So if either represents a rate differential of, too, which can reduce the savings you may otherwise secure with a lower rate.

Borrowers should also plan on remaining in the home long enough to recoup those costs. If they're planning to move or sell before that point, then a refinance will typically not be worth it. The average mortgage rate on a 30-year purchase is 6.37%, and it is 5.87% for a 15-year alternative as of June 16, 2026. The average refinance rate on a 30-year term, meanwhile, is 6.70%, and it is 5.79% for a 15-year loan.

While these may not be the rates borrowers were accustomed to receiving at the start of the decade, for example, they're about in line withand noticeably improved from where they were in recent weeks. With some time spent shopping around and employing alternative ways to lock in below-average rates, borrowers may find that the rate offers they ultimately receive are affordable enough to support a purchase or refinance action.





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