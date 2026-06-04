What are the e-bike & e-scooter rules in your city or county? Find out here

We’ve compiled a county-by-county list of Northeast Florida jurisdictions where we found local ordinances/rules that specifically address e-bikes or restrict “motorized vehicles” in a way that may apply to e-bikes.

E-bikes are showing up everywhere across Northeast Florida — from neighborhood streets and sidewalks to beach sand and multiuse trails. And local law enforcement agencies have issued multiple warnings after children and teens have been injured in crashes involving e-bikes and e-scooters.

One of the things they urge all parents and caregivers to know is the local e-bike ordinance or rules for your county.where we found local ordinances/rules that specifically address e-bikes or restrict “motorized vehicles” in a way that may apply to e-bikes. For any county or city that does NOT have an ordinance or rules specific to e-bikes and e-scooters, the state law is the default.

, but it also gives local governments and land managers the power to add their own rules. State lawmakers have also passed new statewide restrictions, but the bill has yet to be signed into law by Gov.

Ron DeSantis.regulate e-bike operation on streets, highways, sidewalks, and sidewalk areas in their jurisdiction;restrict or prohibit e-bikes on beaches and dunes;SB 382: Riders on shared pathways at parks or other recreational areas must yield to pedestrians and give an “audible signal” before passing them. SB 382 also establishes a “Micromobility Device Safety Task Force,” responsible for recommending new rules that could help improve safety for devices like e-bikes.

Again, the new rules are awaiting the governor’s signature, but if he does sign it, the changes take effect right away. Requirement to carry a government-issued photo IDCounty ordinance defines e-bikes and adds Sec. 3.15 “Electric Motorized Devices” making it unlawful to operate an e-bike “in a careless manner.

” Examples listed include:In most Northeast Florida communities, if your e-bike meets Florida’s definition, the day-to-day rule is simple: treat it like a bicycle — unless you’re on a locally regulated beach, sidewalk/shared path, park, or trail with stricter rules. A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

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