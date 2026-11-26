King tides are the highest tides of the year, and they are increasingly flooding coastal communities as sea levels rise.

King tides are the highest tides of the year, and they are increasingly flooding coastal communities as sea levels rise. King tide is a non-scientific or colloquial term that people often use to describe these exceptionally high tides.

The 2026 super El Niño — the natural and temporary warming of parts of the Pacific — has raised coastal water levels and intensified the effects of king tides.

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"Tides are incredibly complicated. Really every location has different tidal cycles and that's the basis for what a king tide is," said Alec Bogdanoff, an oceanographer and meteorologist in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.