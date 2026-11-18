Compare all-inclusive resort and cruise costs, from nightly rates to extras like drinks and Wi-Fi, to choose the better value.

Picture an all-inclusive vacation, and a Caribbean cruise often comes to mind. But the all-inclusive category covers more travel experiences than you might expect, and entire resort brands are built around the model.

Travelers who want ease are perfect candidates for cruises. You get on board, unpack once and wake up in a new port every day. But moving every day isn’t everyone’s idea of a vacation, and those travelers may be better suited to an all-inclusive resort. A cruise isn’t always the cheaper of the two.

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Both advertise attractive starting prices, but add-ons can quickly raise the total. Which offers better value comes down to your travel style, your destination and how you spend on vacation. How Much Does a Caribbean All-Inclusive Typically Cost? It depends on the class of the resort.

Budget all-inclusives in destinations such as the Dominican Republic and Jamaica can start around $110 to $150 per person, per night. Well-known brands cost more, even on the same islands: Entry-level rooms at Sandals’ Jamaica resorts start at about $200 to $330 per person, per night, while top-tier butler villas can exceed $1,200 per person, per night. The nightly rate usually covers accommodations, meals and snacks, drinks and use of the resort’s pools, beaches and fitness center.

Nonmotorized water sports such as snorkeling and kayaking are typically included, and at many resorts, taxes and tips are, too. Which Is Cheaper: An All-Inclusive Resort or a Cruise? Colleen McDaniel, editor in chief at Cruise Critic, told Newsweek that a true all-inclusive cruise can run about $400 per person, per night.

“This price would be for a small or smaller ship luxury cruise and would include everything: lodging, all meals , all drinks, entertainment, gratuities and in some cases, shore tours at each port,” she said. Prices vary widely depending on the cruise line, the ship and the time of year.

“You’ll pay more if you’re traveling during peak season, like holidays and summers. It’ll cost less if you book during shoulder season, between spring and summer or summer and fall,” McDaniel said. Here's a breakdown of offerings between resorts and cruises: ExpenseAll-Inclusive ResortCruiseLodgingIncluded in the nightly rate. Cabin is included in the cruise fare.

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MealsMost meals are included, including à la carte restaurants at Sandals and Secrets. Hyatt Ziva and Zilara include all meals and drinks. Main dining room and buffet are included. Specialty restaurants usually cost extra, though Norwegian's More At Sea bundle includes some specialty meals.

DrinksAlcohol is typically included. Sandals, Secrets and Excellence include top-shelf or premium spirits. Some premium wines and Champagne cost extra at Sandals. Alcohol costs extra on mainstream lines.

Carnival's CHEERS! package is $89.94 per day with service charge; Royal Caribbean's Deluxe Beverage Package runs about $55 to $120 per day plus an 18% service charge. Norwegian's More At Sea and Princess Plus and Premier bundle drinks in. EntertainmentDaytime activities and nightly shows are included. Stage shows and comedy acts are included.

Some premium activities cost extra. GratuitiesIncluded at Sandals, Secrets, Excellence, Hyatt Ziva and Zilara, and RIU. Extra tips are optional; Sandals bans tipping except for butlers. Typically added automatically per person, per day: Carnival $17 , Royal Caribbean $18.50 , Norwegian $20 , MSC $17 to $23, Princess $18 to $20.

Princess Plus and Premier include them. ExcursionsOff-resort tours cost extra. Sandals includes scuba diving for certified divers. Not included; tours range from about $25 to several hundred dollars.

Norwegian's More At Sea includes a $50 credit per port. Wi-FiFree at Sandals, Secrets, Excellence and Hyatt Ziva and Zilara. Many RIU hotels include it, too, such as Riu Guanacaste; check your hotel. Extra unless bundled: Carnival from $20.40 per day per device, Norwegian from $29.99 and MSC from $16.

Included in Princess Plus and Premier and Norwegian's More At Sea. What Hidden Extras Should Travelers Watch For? McDaniel noted that all cruises are somewhat inclusive, but for true all-inclusivity, you’ll probably have to book a luxury cruise or even a river cruise, which often include more dining and excursion options. She advised travelers to check details such as shore excursions and tasting menus.

At all-inclusive resorts, some charge extra for specialty restaurants, and spa treatments and off-site excursions almost always cost more. Airport transfers vary by resort. Some destinations also add a municipal environmental tax, such as the roughly $4 per room, per night charge in Cancun. Flights and travel insurance aren’t included in the resort rate.

Which Option Is Better for Different Types of Travelers? Cruises are ideal for travelers who want to visit multiple destinations in a single vacation. All-inclusive resorts suit travelers who would rather stay in one place, with meals, drinks and—at many resorts—gratuities covered in one upfront price. For relaxation-focused travelers, the choice comes down to how they define relaxation.

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Couples and families are well suited to both. Many resorts offer adults-only stays, while family-focused resorts add kids’ clubs and family suites. Cruises draw a broad mix too: According to the Cruise Lines International Association’s 2026 State of the Cruise Industry Report, 35% of cruisers sailed with two generations in their party, while another 24% sailed with three to five generations. About one-third of cruise travelers are under 40.

Kenny Robinson of CLIA told Newsweek that a cruise experience can be difficult to replicate with a land-based vacation, and he noted the variety of options as a key benefit, from small luxury and expedition vessels to resort-style ships. For travelers still deciding, he suggests asking a trusted travel advisor. Contact Newsweek editor on this story: Catherine Clark. Picture an all-inclusive vacation, and a Caribbean cruise often comes to mind.

But the all-inclusive category covers more travel experiences than you might expect, and entire resort brands are built around the model. Travelers who want ease are perfect candidates for cruises. You get on board, unpack once and wake up in a new port every day. But moving every day isn’t everyone’s idea of aA cruise isn’t always the cheaper of the two.

Both advertise attractive starting prices, but add-ons can quickly raise the total. Which offers better value comes down to your travel style, your destination and how you spend on vacation.can start around $110 to $150 per person, per night.

Well-known brands cost more, even on the same islands: Entry-level rooms at Sandals’ Jamaica resorts start at about $200 to $330 per person, per night, while top-tier butler villas can exceed $1,200 per person, per night.that a true all-inclusive cruise can run about $400 per person, per night.

“This price would be for a small or smallercruise and would include everything: lodging, all meals , all drinks, entertainment, gratuities and in some cases, shore tours at each port,” she said. Prices vary widely depending on the cruise line, the ship and the time of year.

“You’ll pay more if you’re traveling during peak season, like holidays and summers. It’ll cost less if you book during shoulder season, between spring and summer or summer and fall,” McDaniel said. What Hidden Extras Should Travelers Watch For? McDaniel noted that all cruises are somewhat inclusive, but for true all-inclusivity, you’ll probably have to book a luxury cruise or even a, which often include more dining and excursion options.

She advised travelers to check details such as shore excursions and tasting menus. At all-inclusive resorts, some charge extra for specialty restaurants, and spa treatments and off-site excursions almost always cost more. Airport transfers vary by resort. Some destinations also add a municipal environmental tax, such as the roughly $4 per room, per night charge in Cancun.

Flights andCruises are ideal for travelers who want to visit multiple destinations in a single vacation. All-inclusive resorts suit travelers who would rather stay in one place, with meals, drinks and—at many resorts—gratuities covered in one upfront price. For relaxation-focused travelers, the choice comes down to how they define relaxation. , 35% of cruisers sailed with two generations in their party, while another 24% sailed with three to five generations.

About one-third of cruise travelers are under 40.experience can be difficult to replicate with a land-based vacation, and he noted the variety of options as a key benefit, from small luxury and expedition vessels to resort-style ships.