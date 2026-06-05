What Alicia Keys, Lynn Yaeger, and Julia Fox Wore This Week

Is the color of the summer pink? Celebrities seem to think so.

Summer is in full swing, and between the actual heat and the heated excitement of the Knicks being in the NBA Finals, the city feels extra buzzy.

This week, the Tribeca Film Festival kicked off and brands gathered to celebrate their latest collections. Below, what your favorite celebrities wore this week. Fashion journalist Yaeger looked fabulous at the De Beers London dinner to celebrate the latest Lotus by De Beers collection. Guests played around at Aeyde’s celebration of the spring 2026 season dinner, layering pieces from the collection for bold new looks.

When is Fox not a risk taker? This time, she played with bows at the A Diamond Is Forever “Voyage Through the Diamond Realm,” experience and dinner. She wins best in show. Photo: Olivia Steuer Russ & Daughters transformed into a who’s who of New York moms, including Rachlin, Slate, Goldstein, and Liu, who gathered to celebrate the tenth issue ofArt adviser Pirtle served as auctioneer for this year’s Gordon Parks Award Dinner and Auction, and looked amazing doing it.

It’s the summer of pink, which Xue doubled down on at the Moda Operandi Cocktails to celebrate the launch of Harris Tapper at Bridges. Charlotte and Bernadette de Geyter hosted an intimate cocktail and movie night to celebrate their fall ’26 Collection, and Lance paired her cute set with a hot-pink purse for the perfect outfit. Guests pulled out all the stops and looks to celebrate Thuma’s first-ever furniture collaboration, teaming up with the London-based Buchanan Studio. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





TheCut / 🏆 720. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sharon Stone on Helping Marc Maron Channel His Grief Over Lynn Shelton With ‘In Memoriam’ and Why Joe Eszterhas’ ‘Basic Instinct’ Reboot Is a Bad IdeaSharon Stone on helping Marc Maron access his grief over Lynn Shelton for 'In Memoriam' and why she's skpping Joe Eszterhas' 'Basic Instinct' reboot.

Read more »

3 up, 3 down: Ole Miss Baseball Keys to Advancing From Super RegionalThe Ole Miss Rebels took care of business in three games at the Lincoln Regional this past weekend. The Rebels played three games and won all three in stressful

Read more »

Jamie Lynn Sigler Opens Up About Volatile First Marriage and Healing Journey in New MemoirThe Sopranos star reflects on her toxic relationship with ex-husband AJ Discala, her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and finding peace through writing.

Read more »

Lainey Wilson Delivers an Ode to Her Go-Tos 'Phone, Keys, Wallet' With John Mayer on GuitarLainey Wilson has shared her new single 'Phone, Keys, Wallet' with John Mayer on guitar.

Read more »