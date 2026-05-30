What actually divides, and unites, American Jews in dark times

At this already complicated moment, an alarming narrative has taken hold: American Jews are turning against Israel, with younger Jews in the vanguard — a

Members of the Queens Jewish community railed on May 10, 2026, to denounce antisemitism after a group of hateful teenagers scrawled swastikas over synagogues and houses in the Forest Hills and Rego Park areas.will celebrate a flawed but remarkable country offering refuge to a people that, for millennia, faced persecution in the lands of others.

As in recent years, they will do so despite numerous threats. , the largest target of hate crimes, regularly subjected to abuse for real and alleged Israeli wrongdoing ; refusal to renounce Israel’s existence ; and, increasingly, the crime of simply being Jewish.

In response, our institutions spend millions on security . But that frustration coexists with a more underappreciated consensus on three issues: Israel’s importance as a Jewish state; the seriousness of rising antisemitism; and the role anti-Zionism plays in that rise.

The poll makes this clear. It shows that 82% of Jewish voters report concern about rising antisemitism. Nearly 75% say a Jewish state should exist in the historic land of Israel — more than seven times those opposed. Nearly two-thirds say denying Israel’s right to exist undermines Jewish identity.

And almost 60% say anti-Zionism contributes to rising antisemitism. Initially, his election seemed to confirm conventional wisdom. Exit polls suggested nearly one-third of Jewish voters supported him, indicating growing Jewish acceptance of anti-Zionism.

However, the new poll tells a different story. Jewish support for Mamdani appears closer to one-quarter than one-third. More importantly, the poll clarifies what motivated this. For most Jewish voters, Israel was not decisive.

Their votes instead appeared to align with longstanding priorities, including affordability. Even among the roughly 10% of Jewish voters who said Mamdani’s views on Israel motivated them, most were moved primarily by criticism of specific policies and the current government, not Mamdani’s rejection of Israel’s legitimacy. Put simply, what has been framed as a Jewish shift toward anti-Zionism instead largely reflects Jewish voters’ prioritizing long-standing concerns. And the persistence of the broader narrative?

It likely results from the outsized visibility of progressive Jews in fields that shape elite opinion, including media and the arts. First, for the Jewish community, recognizing the broad alignment on identity, communal safety, and Israel’s legitimacy should allow for more candid — even sharper — internal discussion about Israeli policy, anchoring disagreement in shared commitment rather than estrangement.

Second, it should reaffirm a basic principle: the right of Jews to define prejudice against them. In New York, leaders generally do so for others.

For example, the fact over than 40% of women voted for Trump in 2024 does not typically end discussion about alleged misogyny. Yet, this logic is often inverted for Jews. Support from a relatively small share of Jews for an anti-Zionist candidate and endorsements from Jews holding minority opinions are frequently cited to dismiss broadly held concerns about antisemitism and anti-Zionism. This inconsistency denies Jews the agency to define their own experiences of bias.

Finally, the poll offers a political warning. Some have interpreted Mamdani’s victory as evidence that anti-Zionism is an effective electoral strategy. That conclusion overlooks how thin Mamdani’s majority was at a time of deep division. Upcoming elections may show similar positions on Israel to be the winners in local races.

But, citywide and statewide, ignoring the clear consensus among New York Jews, a major voting bloc, certainly seems risky. Taken together, the data suggest a community more cohesive than commonly portrayed. Recognizing this should not end the debate, but it should ground it, giving our community the confidence as we gather this Sunday and in the difficult days ahead to demand the same courtesy from our leaders that was extended to most New Yorkers.

Namely, that, when they offer their hands in kinship and solidarity to our community, they meet us where we are, not where they wish we were. Seth Pinsky is CEO of 92NY, one of the nation’s most historic Jewish life center, and prior to that, was senior special assistant to Mayor Bloomberg. Carson Benge comes through twice, Mets snap 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Redsart exhibitsBrooklyn Paper





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