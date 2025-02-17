What a Way to Go!: A Technicolor Treat for the Senses

A delightful and visually extravagant comedy that explores the pitfalls of marriage and materialism through the lens of a woman who finds herself repeatedly widowed while amassing a fortune.

For cinephiles, achieving a balanced diet of films is essential. While intellectually stimulating or emotionally challenging movies are valuable, sometimes a visual indulgence is craved. 'What a Way to Go!' delivers just that, serving up a bittersweet commentary on marriage and materialism in a delightfully over-the-top way. The film follows Louisa (Shirley MacLaine), a woman who, despite her $200 million fortune, finds little satisfaction in material wealth.

When she expresses a desire to return her money to the government, a psychiatrist probes her motives, uncovering a tale of searching for true love amidst a series of ill-fated marriages. Each of Louisa's husbands, played by an all-star cast including Dick Van Dyke, Paul Newman, Robert Mitchum, and Gene Kelly, meets an increasingly absurd demise, leaving Louisa with a growing fortune she could care less about. The film's brilliance lies in its deliberately heightened aesthetic. Directed by J. Lee Thompson, known for thrillers, 'What a Way to Go!' embraces campy humor and visual extravagance. Each husband's story unfolds within a distinct genre, ranging from 1920s silent comedy to French New Wave and Golden Age musicals. The masterful production and costume design, earning Oscar nominations, create a feast for the eyes. From massive paintings to rooms bathed in hot pink, the film is a celebration of cinematic excess. The highlight, however, is the undeniable chemistry between MacLaine and her on-screen husbands. They navigate their roles with charm and comedic timing, showcasing a range that goes beyond their typical personas. Whether it's sitcom-style banter, swoon-worthy romance, or flamboyantly decadent encounters, MacLaine's charisma shines through, anchoring the film's playful energy. 'What a Way to Go!' is a reminder that sometimes, style can be substance enough. It's a whirlwind of color, comedy, and captivating performances that transcends its lighthearted premise. While the film gently critiques materialism and the fleeting nature of wealth, it ultimately celebrates the joy of visual spectacle and the enduring power of human connection. It's a delightful escape that proves that a movie doesn't need to be profound to be thoroughly entertaining





