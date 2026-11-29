New England's star wide receiver was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown leaves the field after warm ups with linebacker Namdi Obiazor before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After recording his longest reception of the season, a 21-yard catch-and-run against the Detroit Lions, wide receiver A.J. Brown notably limped to the sideline before being ruled out with a hamstring injury. It was déjà vu for New England Patriots fans, who saw their newly acquired wideout do the same thing in their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

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With his latest injury, the Patriots face difficult decisions about his future and how his absence could affect the team moving forward. Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is unable to make a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.