What A.J. Brown's Second IR Stint Could Mean For Patriots
New England's star wide receiver was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.
Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown leaves the field after warm ups with linebacker Namdi Obiazor before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After recording his longest reception of the season, a 21-yard catch-and-run against the Detroit Lions, wide receiver A.J. Brown notably limped to the sideline before being ruled out with a hamstring injury. It was déjà vu for New England Patriots fans, who saw their newly acquired wideout do the same thing in their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
With his latest injury, the Patriots face difficult decisions about his future and how his absence could affect the team moving forward. Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is unable to make a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
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