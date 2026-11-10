🚚 What a haul | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles have pivoted to selling ahead of the trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. today, and the 2-7 Eagles were the main headliner on Monday with their blockbuster trade of Jordan Davis .

The defensive tackle, who the Birds extended to a three-year contract last offseason, was sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2029. The Jaguars, who sit in first place in the AFC South, are looking to make a Super Bowl push, while Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was willing to move Davis out for multiple top-end draft assets. The first of what could be a few Eagles moves felt like a shock.

Also read 🦅Groundhog Day | Sports Daily Newsletter

But what didn’t come as a surprise was Nick Sirianni ’s response on whether he’ll be making staff changes. And after the Eagles fell to the Giants on Sunday, the NFL moved the Birds out of a national broadcast with the Steelers on Nov. 22. The matchup will now take place at 1 p.m. — Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport , sports.daily@inquirer.com . If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here .

❓What was your reaction to the Eagles trading Jordan Davis? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter . Inside the Sixers Until last week, the Sixers regular-season road schedule had only been one-game trips. So a road game in Detroit, Cleveland, and Chicago represented their first extended time away from home.

Beat writers Gina Mizell and Chris Hine gathered some scenes and tidbits of the Sixers’ road schedule, which shed a bit of light on how this group is quickly attempting to gel. What we’re... 🎧 Wondering: What our writers, Jeff McLane and Olivia Reiner, are saying about the Eagles ahead of the trade deadline. 🔎 Seeing: The Flyers snap a three-game losing streak after beating the NHL-worst Canucks.

👂 Hearing: What the media is saying about the lifeless Eagles, with some suggesting that everything should be on the table. 🏑 Learning: St. Joe’s field hockey is back in the NCAA Tournament . Here’s how first-year coach Sam Brown is approaching the postseason. Reunited in Rome Archbishop Robert Prevost bonded with Villanova women’s basketball team ambassador Nick Gaynor in 2023.

Advertisement

What started as small talk about a school on the Main Line developed into a conversation about golf, and more. After he became pope, they shared an unlikely reunion. National to club team Mark McKenzie and Neil Pierre aren’t just national team colleagues. They’re also the Union’s present and future.

Pierre is the present in the midst of a breakout season, and McKenzie is the future as he prepares to return to his old club in January. The Union want Pierre and McKenzie to play together some, and are preparing for that to happen next year. A homecoming To celebrate the 100th year of the Palestra, Penn State and Pittsburgh brought the Keystone State rivalry to West Philadelphia .

Sunday night marked the second straight year that the programs played at a neutral arena after facing off at the Giant Center in Hershey last season. And for Pitt guard Jalil Bethea, playing at the historic building was a homecoming. The Archbishop Wood graduate never won at the Palestra. Pitt coach Jeff Capel was determined to change that.

Temple also played at the Palestra for the first time since 2022. While the Owls struggled to produce much against Richmond, two Philly basketball journeys fulfilled personal milestones. Marucs Hayes’ take Howie Roseman did Howie Roseman things on Monday. He sent Jordan Davis to Jacksonville.

This wasn’t just a home run. This was a Kyle Schwarber home run. A Dick Allen home run. A Howie Roseman home run, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.

What you’re saying about Eagles’ bye-week changes We asked: If you could make a change during the Eagles’ bye week, what would it be and why? Among your responses: Decent and good players are hard to find. Our guys just didn’t forget how to play the game. Unemployed, experienced, successful coaches are harder to find.

Just by bringing on an offensive coordinator that’s never called a play in the NFL tells you all you need to know about 2026. My wife of 5 years and from NYC has taken crash courses in the NFL, MLB & NBA and has adopted HER EAGLES, PHILLIES & 76ers’ told anyone who would listen that this year was going to be an EAGLES disaster due to coaching inexperience.

Advertisement

I would just let things play out for the balance of the year and clean house in January. Might even help us get a top 3 draft choice. Having season tickets to the Eagles, Phillies and 76ers’ plus full time jobs makes life interesting for sure. CYA at the 76ers-Boston game.

Being 87 & Mary 80, we are living the life others dream about. Peace! — Ronald R. Fire the useless lo lone coach Kuper and get Jeffrey Lurie , Howie Roseman, and Nick Sirianni to go find Coach Stoutland and beg him to return. — Bill M. I have a strong want to fire Sirianni and Mannion, but this is not really the time to do so.

Other than possibly trading for a really strong back-up quarterback. I would not make any significant trades of good Eagle players to shore up this team now. The season is lost, lets just play it out best we can and then rebuild during the off season. Panic trading at this time is not a good idea.

— Everett S. Let’s get one thing out of the way quickly: there’s no point in making any coaching changes now. That damage has been done and it’s irreversible. If not, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. But when the final gun goes off on Jan. 3, then any and every coaching position with the possible exception of defensive coordinator should be subject to an extremely penetrating analysis.

The offensive coordinator and the offensive line coaches should be the first and longest under the microscope. As to playing personnel: Much as I’d hate to lose a man like Saquon Barkley , he deserves better than what he’s getting here. Move him, ideally for multiple picks and equally ideally, to an AFC team from which he’s less likely to haunt the Eagles in the future. Dallas Goedert should bring some value as well, and like Barkley, deserves better.

Riq Woolen is coming to the end of his contract. He might be a decent rental, especially if dealt to the AFC. Also nearing the end is Moro Ojomo: might as well get something for him rather than letting him walk. In the final analysis, however, Roseman could do a lot worse than put out a sign that says “Make me an offer.

Let’s talk trade. ” with nobody off the table except Hurts. — John B. We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Rob Tornoe, Ryan Novozinsky, Alex Coffey, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Chris Hine, Gina Mizell, Ariel Simpson, Mia Messina, Conor Smith, and Mike Livingston. By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for getting your morning started with me. Have a wonderful Tuesday and Kerith will be back in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella