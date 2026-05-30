What a Contract Extension Could Look Like For Jaguars' Anton Harrison

The Jacksonville Jaguars' right tackle is one of the next players up to get a big-time deal from the franchise.

Nov 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Anton Harrison runs onto the field with the American flag before the. game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have more than a few big deals on the horizon, with most of them coming from a 2023 draft class that is on the verge of breaking the bank.and Brenton Strange, and now we are moving onto the next member of the Jaguars' '23 class that is set to sign a big deal in the near-future: right tackle Anton Harrison.

The Jaguars have already picked up Harrison's fifth-year option, making it clear he is in line for a deal sooner rather than later. But what could theSeptember 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images Harrison had a very encouraging rookie season after the Jaguars made him a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has been a mainstay at right tackle since. He has only missed three games in his career, and he was arguably the standout performer of the Jaguars' offensive line during his 15 starts. Perhaps most importantly, Harrison showed legit growth last season.

The Jaguars' staff challenged him to meet high expectations when they arrived, and Harrison was able to meet them and some in the process. If he can be even better in 2026, Harrison has a chance to be a potential Pro Bowl-level player.

"We know that progression is never linear, but hopefully we can continue to compound off the things that he built on last year. He's a guy, he knows this, that his ceiling is essentially as high as he wants it to be," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said "So that's a beautiful predicament to be in because we're going to push him to continue to push beyond where he is at right now, no matter where that is.

He's going to be responsible for his end of it, and we got to be responsible for our end of it, giving him the opportunity and tools to continue to elevate. ”Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images There are a number of right tackles who have gotten big deals in recent years. Penei Sewell took the right tackle market to a new reality with his four-year, $112 million deal, though he is now a left tackle.

That would leave the following tackles as the highest-paid right tackles in the NFL: Minnesota Vikings' Brian O'Neil, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Luke Goedeke, Green Bay Packers' Zach Tom, Denver Broncos' Mike McGlinchey, and Buffalo Bills' Spencer Brown. Something with at least four years should be the baseline, and there is an argument to make that he should even be in the Goedek range in terms of average annual value considering he has played more games and, according to Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value Metric, has been the more valuable player.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images It is hard not to see Harrison cashing in on a giant deal as long as he has the year many expect him to.

The Jaguars can always just have him play on his fifth-year option next year, a luxury they do notor Washington. He would make a little over $19 million on the fifth-year option, and it doesn't make any sense for him to go lower than that number. Considering the deals Tom and Goedeke signed, and the momentum Harrison has, it is hard not to say he should top their AAV numbers.

I think a sensible deal for both sides would be a four-year, $23 million deal with $55 million guranteed would get the job done. Doing so before or after Danrell Wright signs the deal would be a sticking point, but I think this would work for all sides. John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019.

Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM. Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.





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