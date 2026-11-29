The $30 million gift will help build a 21-acre Dallas campus with shelter, recovery services, health care, childcare and workforce programs.

The $30 million gift will help fund a new 21-acre Dallas campus offering shelter, addiction recovery, health care and other services. The Gene and Jerry Jones Family is contributing $30 million toward a new 21-acre social services campus in Dallas aimed at helping people facing homelessness, poverty and addiction.

The gift to The Salvation Army of North Texas is the largest donation to its One Army, Many Fronts Campaign to date.

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“Thirty years ago, we began a partnership with The Salvation Army that has grown into something far greater than we could have ever imagined,” said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “What makes this 30th anniversary especially meaningful is now being able to have four generations of our family come together around something that means so much to us.