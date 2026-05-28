Wharton man accused of sexual assault involving juveniles, possessing child porn, police say

The 61-year-old man is behind bars on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of possession of child porn, the Wharton Police Department said.

Thursday, May 28, 2026 9:18PMThe Wharton Police Department says a 61-year-old man is behind bars on sexual assault charges involving juvenile victims. According to investigators, Daniel Webster was booked into the Wharton County Jail on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

Police said Webster is a local Boy Scout troop leader, but as of now, they do not believe anyone in the troop was a victim. Police said they were first notified of the allegations against Webster on April 1, but the alleged incident had happened some years before the report. Officers said they conducted a search warrant of his home, seizing a laptop and cellphone, and arrested him.

Wharton PD said Webster is being held without bond on all charges, adding that he may face additional charges as investigators review the pictures and videos found in his possession. Jail records show more than 50 pictures and videos depicting child pornography were found in Webster's possession.





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