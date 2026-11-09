Whalefall Plummets at Box Office After Major Theater Pullback

Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams star in Whalefall, which loses 1625 theaters in its fourth weekend, dropping to just 375 locations after its October 16 release.

The survival thriller Whalefall has encountered a significant box office setback during its theatrical run. Directed by Brian Duffield, the film stars Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams in a story about a scuba diver swallowed by a massive sperm whale. The movie recently suffered a dramatic reduction in its theatrical availability, marking a steep decline in its commercial performance.

Whalefall Theater Count Collapse

According to data from Box Office Mojo, the film lost 1625 theaters during its fourth weekend of release. The production dropped from 2000 locations to just 375 screens. This significant theater reduction occurred less than a month after the movie premiered on October 16. The film is now playing in select theaters across the market.

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Critical Reception and Runtime Details

Despite the box office struggles, the film maintains a solid rating of 8.0 out of 10. The runtime is exactly 98 minutes, offering a concise viewing experience for audiences. The PG-13 rating suggests the content is accessible to a broad demographic. The cast includes Elisabeth Shue and Jane Levy alongside the lead actors. The premise involves a diver searching for the remains of his late father, Mitt Brolin's character.

Creative Team and Production Staff

Brian Duffield served as both director and writer for the project. He co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Krauss. The production was led by producers Allan Mandelbaum, Brian Duffield, Brian Grazer, and Jeb Brody. Duffield also appears in the cast as the father of the protagonist. The story centers on Jay Gardiner, played by Austin Abrams, who is trapped with only one hour of oxygen left.

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Market Impact and Audience Response

The rapid decline in theater count indicates weak audience retention after the initial release window. The film entered the market on October 16, 2026, which is a late fall release period. The survival thriller genre often relies on strong word-of-mouth to sustain long runs. Whalefall failed to maintain its initial 2000 theater footprint. The drop to 375 locations signals that distributors are withdrawing the film quickly.

Future Outlook for the Thriller

The immediate future for Whalefall involves limited theatrical distribution. The film has moved from wide release to select theaters. This pattern is common for films that do not meet revenue targets. The production team includes notable industry figures like Brian Grazer. The box office performance suggests a swift transition to home video platforms. Audiences seeking the survival narrative must now look for digital or rental options.