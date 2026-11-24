Whalefall, starring Austin Abrams, releases digitally on December 1. Brandon Schreur directs this survival thriller based on Daniel Kraus's novel, with Blu-ray arriving January 12.

The upcoming survival thriller Whalefall will be available to stream digitally starting December 1. The film features a harrowing performance by Austin Abrams as Jay Gardiner, who faces a lethal predicament after a deep-sea diving accident.

Plot Summary and Cast Details

Jay Gardiner travels to the central Coast of California to dive for his late father's remains following a tragic death. The plot takes a dark turn when a massive sperm whale swallows him whole. Trapped inside the creature's belly, Jay has only one hour of oxygen remaining in his tank to find a way out. The official synopsis reveals that Jay must use the hard-earned lessons from his father, played by Josh Brolin, to survive the ordeal. This emotional core drives the narrative as Jay confronts mortality in the deep ocean.

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Director Brandon Schreur and Daniel Kraus Collaboration

Director Brandon Schreur discovered the source material while in the editing room for his previous film, No One Will Save You. He found a tweet from author Daniel Kraus announcing a publishing deal for his 2023 book Whalefall. The synopsis described a teenager swallowed by a sperm whale with limited air, which immediately resonated with Schreur. Having grown up in the church, the biblical story of Jonah always lingered in his mind. Schreur sent a direct message to Kraus expressing his desire to adapt the book, despite them not knowing each other previously.

Personal Connection and Production Context

The director's connection to the project deepened when Kraus shared the unfinished manuscript. Schreur had recently become a father, a life event that mirrored the film's father-son dynamic. Reading the book on an iPad while holding his newborn son, Schreur felt an immediate and profound emotional pull. He completed the entire manuscript in one night and contacted Kraus the following day to commit to the project. This rapid development occurred less than a year before the release of No One Will Save You, demonstrating a high level of trust between the director and the author.

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Studio Support and Previous Filmmaking Experience

Schreur credits his experience with 20th Century and executive J.R. Young for enabling the production of Whalefall. He noted that No One Will Save You was a strange and difficult film for a major studio, but the producers were genuinely supportive and collaborative. This supportive environment gave Schreur the confidence to tackle another challenging project with a small setting and a sole character facing impossible odds. He valued having producers who offered tough notes from a place of love for the film rather than just corporate mandates. This foundation allowed the team to focus on making the same movie they all believed in.

Physical Media Release Schedule

Austin Abrams fans can watch the digital premiere on December 1. The movie will arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 12. This staggered release allows audiences to experience the thriller on home video formats shortly after the digital launch.