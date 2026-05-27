Whacko with 41 prior arrests shoves rider onto subway tracks – but is set free in court

Rafael Escobar, 51, allegedly shoved the 47-year-old victim onto the roadbed at the Woodlawn station on the 4 line as tensions flared around 7 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

A whacko with 41 arrests on his rap sheet was busted for shoving a Bronx subway rider onto the tracks Monday – then was promptly set free in court, officials said.

Rafael Escobar, 51, left 47-year-old victim with a brain bleed when she pushed him onto the roadbed at the Woodlawn 4-line station during an argument on the platform at around 7 p.m., cops said. Escobar was charged with both felony and misdemeanor assault, as well as harassment — but was set free on supervised release. He never showed up for a required check-in, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the District Attorney’s Office said.

It was unclear what sparked the fight, but the men didn’t know each other, law enforcement sources said. Rafael Escobar, 51, allegedly shoved a 47-year-old stranger onto the No. 4 train tracks at the Woodlawn station during a fight around 7 p.m. Monday, authorities said. An MTA employee helped hoist the victim back onto the platform before a train pulled into the station, authorities said.

The violent encounter left the victim with bleeding in his brain, severe back pain, bruising to his right eye, left bicep, left forearm and legs, and a cut on his head and back, according to a criminal complaint. The victim suffered a brain bleed, severe back pain and other injuries, prosecutors said. Escobar’s dozens of previous arrests date back to January 1993, but there are no other violent crimes on his record, cops said.

His last three arrests were in January of 2024 and November of 2022 for drug possession, as well as October of 2019 for criminal mischief, police said.





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