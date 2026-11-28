WEX executive Battisha explains that being AI-native involves embedding artificial intelligence into core business operations rather than using it as a standalone tool. He emphasizes the importance of trusted data, strong governance, and maintaining human oversight in critical decisions, particularly in regulated sectors like healthcare and payments. WEX's Claim AI has significantly reduced healthcare claims processing times from weeks to minutes by integrating AI agents that understand business concepts and constraints.

Being AI-native means embedding artificial intelligence into core business operations rather than treating it as a standalone tool. WEX’s Claim AI has reduced healthcare claims processing times from weeks to minutes while retaining human oversight.

WEX argues that humans must remain in control of critical decisions, particularly in highly regulated industries such as payments and healthcare. Battisha explains why successful enterprise AI depends on trusted data, clear business context, and strong governance. He also explores the rise of agentic AI, the security challenges created when AI can take action, and why humans must remain in control. Before we kicked things off, we asked Battisha what AI-native actually means.

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“To become AI-native means that AI is part of how the business operates,” he explained. “It is not simply another application sitting on top of existing technology,” he added. As he also explained to us, traditional data platforms were largely designed to help people search for information, produce reports, and make decisions. In this sense, AI agents require a much deeper understanding of the organization in which they operate.