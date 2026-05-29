Weverse Appoints New CEO Yang as Part of Growth Strategy; Industry Executives Move to Too Lost, Longview, Provident, and New Label Launch

Weverse, HYBE's global superfan platform, has appointed a new CEO with extensive IT leadership experience to drive its next growth phase. The platform, serving artists like BTS and Dua Lipa, continues expanding with new services and market penetration. Additional executive appointments include Too Lost's new Chief Investment Officer, Longview Communications' new team member, Provident Entertainment's returning Senior VP, and the launch of Soka Records by former manager Dai.

Weverse , the global superfan platform owned by HYBE , has appointed a new CEO with extensive IT leadership experience. The platform, which launched in 2019, now hosts approximately 180 artist communities and has exceeded 155 million cumulative lifetime downloads as of April.

It engages more than 10 million monthly active users across 245 countries and regions. The new CEO, Yang, previously led AI-powered content and platform company AXZ, which was recently acquired by South Korean AI startup Upstage.

Yang's background also includes CEO roles at NHN Ticketlink, NHN Bugs, and NHN Travel Doctor, along with leadership positions at Kakao and Ground X. This appointment is part of Weverse's growth strategy to enhance services and strengthen business execution as it enters its next phase as a leading superfan platform. The company stated that Yang's diverse IT sector experience will support continued growth and improve execution capabilities.

Weverse has been expanding its offerings, launching a Spotify-powered in-app streaming service called Listening Party and partnering with Tencent Music Entertainment's QQ Music. The platform has also seen growth in Latin music markets. Weverse connects artists directly with fans, serving as a social media hub for major names including BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Gracie Abrams. In other industry news, Too Lost has named Jay as Chief Investment Officer.

He most recently served as Head of Investments at Position Music, where he assisted in the acquisition of Gesaffelstein's publishing and masters catalog. The CEO and co-founder of Too Lost said that Jay's leadership will be instrumental in identifying high-quality opportunities, structuring deals, and building a long-term investment strategy for independent artists and labels as the company expands its role as a technology platform and capital partner.

Additionally, Longview Communications & Strategies has added Jamie to its team. Longview is built to help companies and leaders communicate with clarity at pivotal moments. The firm's representative noted that Jamie brings complementary experience across corporate reputation, entertainment, media, music, and technology, and that their strategies are grounded in business objectives. The team works with clients to sharpen their story, strengthen their position, and navigate high-stakes situations with credibility and impact.

Provident Entertainment has welcomed Todd Stepp back as Senior Vice President, overseeing all marketing, digital marketing, creative, and label services activities. Stepp previously served as VP of Marketing at Provident before joining TPR, where he was Senior VP of Global Marketing and unified marketing and ticketing teams from three companies, building TPR's global brand and overseeing tour marketing for artists like Brandon Lake, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Phil Wickham, and CeCe Winans.

The President of Provident Entertainment expressed excitement, noting Stepp's 19 years of exceptional work, deep understanding of the Christian music landscape, and integral role in building the company's legacy. Stepp stated he is honored to return during an exciting season and is eager to help lead what comes next.

Finally, Dai has launched Soka Records, an independent artist studio and label based in Los Angeles. Dai previously managed keshi and boywithuke and is stepping away from day-to-day management duties to focus on the new venture. He aims to offer a different approach that prioritizes creative development in an increasingly distribution and marketing-focused music landscape, describing it as almost a return to tradition





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Weverse HYBE CEO Appointment Superfan Platform Music Streaming Executive Moves Too Lost Longview Communications Provident Entertainment Soka Records Music Industry Artist Management Investment Strategy Christian Music K-Pop

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