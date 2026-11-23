Mixologist Express research identifies Piccadilly Hall as the UK's most expensive Wetherspoons, while The Bourtree in Hawick is the cheapest. See the full list of top and bottom branches.

Research conducted by Mixologist Express has officially identified Piccadilly Hall on Shaftesbury Avenue as the United Kingdom's most expensive Wetherspoons pub, excluding branches located within airport terminals. The establishment opened on Tuesday, November 17, and immediately topped the pricing hierarchy for the popular pub chain. This revelation highlights a significant disparity in costs across the network, with the priciest location commanding substantially higher rates than its Scottish counterpart, The Bourtree in Hawick.

How Mixologist Express Ranked Wetherspoons Prices

Mixologist Express, a leading UK mixologist and pop-up cocktail bar hire company, executed a comprehensive audit of pricing structures across the chain. Bryan Levato, director of the company, directed his team to place a standardized order consisting of 50 items at 771 Wetherspoons pubs nationwide. This order utilized the Wetherspoons mobile application to ensure accuracy and consistency in data collection. The comprehensive menu order included two items from each of the 25 distinct sections available on the standard Wetherspoons menu. This range spanned from breakfast dishes and burgers to pints of beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails. The resulting data provided a granular view of price variations that exist between different branches of the same establishment.

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Price Disparity Between London and Scottish Locations

The identical 50-item order cost £134.13 more at Piccadilly Hall than it did at The Bourtree in Hawick, Scottish Borders. Piccadilly Hall recorded a total order cost of £333.65, securing its position as the most expensive branch outside of airports. This figure places it just ahead of The Moon Under Water on Leicester Square, located approximately 300 meters away, which ranked second with a total cost of £331.56. The price difference between these two London venues is minimal, driven by a single item. Both locations charge £6.19 for a Jose Cuervo tequila, whereas The Moon Under Water charges £4.10 for the same spirit. At both London locations, a pint of Stella Artois costs £7.10, a pint of Guinness is £7.05, and a bottle of prosecco is £22.03. In stark contrast, The Bourtree charges £199.52 for the identical order. Their Stella Artois pint is £4.10, the Guinness is £3.50, and the prosecco is £16.79. The Hawick location also offers one of the cheapest pints in the country, with Bud Light available for just £1.65.

The UK's Most and Least Expensive Wetherspoons Ranked

The study provides a definitive ranking of the top ten most and least expensive locations across the country. The top spot remains with Piccadilly Hall in London at £333.65. The second position is held by The Moon Under Water in Leicester Square at £331.56. The third most expensive location is The Stargazer at The O2 in Greenwich, London, costing £324.94. The fourth spot is a three-way tie, shared by Hamilton Hall at Liverpool Street station, The Barrel Vault at St Pancras International, and The Lion & The Unicorn at Waterloo station, all priced at £313.74. This tie is also shared by The Sun Wharf on Tooley Street and Wetherspoons at Victoria station, bringing the list to six locations at this price point. The ninth most expensive is The Sir John Hawkshaw at Cannon Street station in London, priced at £307.16. Rounding out the top ten is The Willow Walk on Wilton Road in Victoria, London, at £302.62. All of these top ten most expensive locations are situated within Greater London, highlighting the premium associated with the capital city.

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At the other end of the spectrum, the ten cheapest Wetherspoons pubs are all located in Scotland. The Bourtree in Hawick leads this list at £199.52. It is followed by The James Watt in Greenock at £199.92. The third cheapest is The Cross Keys in Peterhead at £200.35. The David Macbeth Moir in Musselburgh ranks fourth at £201.42. Hunters Hall in Galashiels shares the fifth spot with a price of £201.44. The John Fairweather in Cambuslang is seventh at £201.70. The Carron Works in Falkirk is eighth at £201.86. The Robert Nairn in Kirkcaldy is ninth at £201.90. The Bobbing John in Alloa is tenth at £202.53. Finally, The Henry Bell in Helensburgh rounds out the cheapest ten at £202.97. This geographic concentration in Scotland underscores the regional economic differences affecting retail and hospitality pricing.

Regional Variations and Consumer Advice for 2024

Outside of London and airport terminals, the most expensive Wetherspoons is The Mardi Gras at the Trafford Centre in Greater Manchester, with an order costing £273.63. This is followed by The King and Castle in Windsor at £273.29. The Great Glen in Fort William ranks next at £263.88. The Booking Office on Edinburgh's Waverley Bridge is fifth at £259.18. The Mount Stuart in Cardiff is sixth at £257.81. Interestingly, three of the eight most expensive locations outside London and airports are situated within shopping centers. The Mardi Gras is joined in this category by The Scribbling Mill at Leeds' White Rose Shopping Centre and the Wetherspoons at Gateshead's MetroCentre, which are the most expensive in their respective regions. Regional averages further illustrate these disparities. The East Midlands is the cheapest region, with an average order cost of £216.70. The North East and Scotland follow closely behind this average. Prices also vary significantly within single cities. In Birmingham, for example, the same order costs £256.16 at The London and North Western in New Street station but drops to £209.85 at The Charlie Hall in Erdington. Bryan Levato advised that consumers should check prices in the app before organizing work events, noting that a pint of Guinness on Leicester Square costs twice as much as in Hawick.