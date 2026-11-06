Weta FX Partners With TAICCA To Position Taiwan As AI Hub; Invest In Moonshine Studio

Deal involves investment into Taiwan's Moonshine Studio; AI technology training; and a joint venture to help Taiwanese content reach global standards.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ To Be Released In International Territories By Phars FilmVFX producer will also establish a joint venture platform to “identify exceptional Taiwanese work and help bring it to a technical level that can be on a par with international leading films and TV content”.

Weta and TAICCA will also work together through a Memorandum of Understanding to develop AI technology and train new talent to use the tech to advance the Taiwanese content industry. AI Tools Bring Efficiencies But Have Limitations, Says Weta CTO Kimball Thurston: "Tech Companies Should Collaborate More With Creatives"today by Weta FX CEO Daniel Seah and TAICCA Chair Sue Wang.

Also read Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ to Get 50th Anniversary Boxed Set With Unreleased Studio and Live Material

Also in attendance were Weta Chief Technology Officer Kimball Thurston, Head of Research Lab, Technology & Research, Andrew Moffat and VFX Supervisor Sheldon Stopsack. Seah grew up in Taiwan before studying law in Hong Kong and Beijing and working as an investment banker in Hong Kong and London. Wang described the deal as “one of our sons coming home”.

Advertisement

Seah said: “We have witnessed the thriving growth of the Hollywood industry and could see the great opportunities of the VFX industry. I’m very grateful that TAICCA chair Sue Wang has chosen me to come back to Taiwan to make my own contribution.

“We know that the AI revolution is an indistinguishable driving force for the content industry,” he continued. “And looking forward, we know that to create, we need to combine technology with artistry. ” Referencing support that Weta has received from the New Zealand government, Seah also said that “Taiwan is the home of creative talent and a semiconductor industry, so we need to utilise these strengths and that’s why this cooperation project came into being. ”Teyonah Parris Joins Denzel Washington In Thriller From Christopher McQuarrie