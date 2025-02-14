Wet Weekend Ahead with Potential Flooding, Turning Colder by Sunday

A sunny start to the day will give way to a wet weekend with heavy rain and potential flooding, followed by a sharp cold snap with snow showers by Sunday.

Today will be a chilly and dry day, but a very wet weekend is on the horizon with potential for flooding. Temperatures will drop significantly by the end of the weekend, bringing snow showers.Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a light wintry mix arriving, dropping to a low of 29 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, reaching a high of 25 degrees.

Good morning! We have a Flood Watch in effect for Southern and Eastern Ohio this weekend due to the heavy rain expected. Temperatures today are starting in the teens with clear skies and plenty of sunshine to kick off your Valentine's Day. Conditions will become cloudier this afternoon as temperatures rise to around 34 degrees with very light winds. Today offers the best weather opportunity this week to enjoy the outdoors, but remember to bundle up.Get ready for a wet and wintry weekend. Tonight will be cloudy with temperatures falling to around 30 degrees. We'll experience a light rain/snow/ice mix overnight and early tomorrow morning, transitioning to rain for the next 24 hours. Saturday's rain will be intermittent, with periods of heavy rain possible. Most of Ohio can anticipate at least 1 inch of rain, and some areas, particularly in the south and east, could see up to 2-3 inches. Thunderstorms may also accompany the heavy rain. Temperatures will reach around 43 degrees on Saturday, with a possibility of breaks in the rain for outdoor activities. The heavy rain is likely to continue overnight into Sunday morning, with temperatures hovering near 40 degrees.Sunday morning will begin with rain, but temperatures will plummet rapidly, transitioning to snow showers by midday. Strong northwest winds, blowing at 10-20 mph or more, will make it feel like the 20s or even teens by the afternoon. Snow showers will continue intermittently throughout Sunday evening. Snowfall amounts are still uncertain due to the variable timing of the rain-to-snow transition. Currently, most of Central Ohio could accumulate a trace to 2 inches of snow by Monday morning. Northern Ohio might see a few more inches, but the ultimate amount depends on when the cold air arrives. Refreezing is also likely on Sunday as temperatures dip below freezing after the rain. Any standing water will refreeze into ice blocks next week.Next week will be very cold. Monday will be partly cloudy with a low around 16 degrees and a high around 21 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the middle of the week, with morning lows around 10 degrees and wind chills near or below zero. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid-20s. There's a slight chance of light snow Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday. Currently, a weather disturbance is projected to move across the southern part of the country, bringing just very light snow to our region. Have a good one





