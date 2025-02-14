Wet Weekend Ahead for Ohio, Followed by Cold Snap

Prepare for a wet weekend in Ohio with heavy rain and potential flooding, followed by a significant drop in temperatures and snow showers. Here's a detailed look at the upcoming weather forecast.

Enjoy the sunshine today! We will be chilly and dry today, but we have a very wet weekend with potential flooding. We turn much colder by the end of the weekend with some snow showers.TONIGHT: Cloudy, light wintry mix arriving, low 29.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for snow, high 25.Good Friday morning! We have a Flood Watch for Southern/Eastern Ohio for this weekend so be sure to be mindful of high water with heavy rain on the way.

Today we are starting with temps in the teens and clear skies. Lots of sunshine to start your Valentine’s Day today then more clouds this afternoon as we warm to a high around 34 with very light winds. Today is the nicest day on the 7-day forecast to get outside but be sure to bundle up.Wet then wintry for the weekend. Cloudy tonight with temperatures falling to around 30. We will get a light rain/snow/ice mix overnight and early tomorrow morning then we warm up and transition to rain for the next 24 hours. The rain on Saturday will be on and off, with some heavy rain possible at times. Most of Ohio will pick up at least 1” of rain and some areas, especially to the south/east could see up to 2”-3” of rain. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible with the heavy rain. We do warm up to a high around 43 on Saturday and there may be a few breaks in the rain to get outside to enjoy the mild temps. The heavy rain will likely continue overnight into Sunday morning with temperatures holding close to 40 overnight. Sunday morning will start with rain then temperatures plummet quickly and we transition over to snow showers by the middle of the day. Strong winds out of the northwest, 10-20+ mph, will make it feel like the 20s/teens by the afternoon. The snow showers will continue on and off through Sunday evening. Snowfall totals are still a little iffy because it depends on the timing of when we switch from rain to snow, but right now most of Central Ohio could pick up a trace to 2” of snow by Monday morning. Northern Ohio could see a few inches of snow, or a little more, by Monday morning, but it all hinges on the timing of when the cold air arrives. Refreeze is also likely on Sunday as we drop below freezing after all the rain. Any standing water will refreeze into a block of ice next week.Next week will be very cold. Monday will be partly cloudy with a morning low around 16 and then a high around 21. Mostly cloudy through the middle of the week with morning low temps around 10, with wind chills near/below zero. In the afternoons we will warm into the low-mid 20s. There is a slight chance for some light snow Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday. Right now, there appears to be a disturbance tracking across the Southern part of the country and we would be on the edge of that for just some very light snow. Have a good one





