WET WALKS: Gear up, pups. It's going to be a sloppy stroll

Gear up, pups. It's going to be a sloppy stroll this Thursday. Soggy doggies morning, noon and night!

Gear up, pups. It's going to be a sloppy stroll this Thursday. Soggy doggies morning, noon and night! Let's meet a dog with a fun name and a love for walks no matter what.

Say woof woof to Elbow! Elbow's dog momma is Tracy Hudak and she sent in this photo of her precious pooch to News 5 Cleveland. Elbow is affectionally refered to as"Thee Elbow". Talk about a royal canine!

Also read San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 11, 2026: Warm Thursday, then wet weather moves in

We are told that Elbow loves popcorn more than her family. She also loves the UPS truck, but be warned to all Amazon drivers. She hates the Amazon truck! She doesn’t care if it’s negative 5 or raining.

She is committed to her walks in any weather. Which is takes a weight off our shoulders today with this ruff furcast. On and off rain is expected for most of the day with colder temperatures and blustery winds that may make you tuck your tails! A few flakes could mix into the rain by tonight and into Friday.

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Stay dry, doggos! Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com. Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go?

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