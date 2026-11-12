‘Wet,’ Starring Connor Storrie, Rebecca Ferguson and Odessa A’zion, Acquired by Lionsgate

Javier Bardem, Rosalía and Lukas Haas are also starring in the film from director Alma Har’el.

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I’m grateful to Lionsgate for embracing a film that speaks to this wild moment in time. I’m incredibly excited to bring this remarkable group of actors together and make a film that refuses to behave,” the filmmaker said in a statement. Har’el, Christopher Leggett and Riva Marker are serving as producers for Linden Entertainment, while Christopher Slager and Graham Taylor are executive producing with Patrick Wachsberger and Ashley Stern for 193.

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Scott O’Brien and MaryGrace Stephenson are overseeing the project for Lionsgate, and Jordan Backhus is overseeing creative for Fifth Season.are undeniable,” Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, wrote in a statement.

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“With Alma at the helm, we cannot wait to get in the water with this unbelievably talented group of people, both in front of and behind the camera. ” Christopher Davis and Lauren Bixby negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio, while WME Independent, 193 and BALA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

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