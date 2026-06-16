Wet and unsettled pattern continues through the rest of the week

Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected through the week with flooding and a few strong storms possible.

- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are returning to the region with increasing coverage through the week, bringing the potential for a few strong storms and isolated flooding.

After yesterday’s scattered activity, today will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region with an 80% chance of precipitation. Conditions will remain cloudy with highs near 79 degrees. A few lingering showers may continue into tonight before clearing slightly. Wednesday offers a brief break with mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms, but the pattern intensifies again on Thursday when another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms is expected.

With an 80% chance of rain, Thursday could produce a few strong storms capable of frequent lightning, heavy downpours that could cause isolated flooding, and the possibility of a brief tornado or two. Scattered showers and storms return Friday before rain chances begin to decrease through the weekend and into early next week. Highs will range from the middle 70s to lower 90s depending on cloud cover and rainfall.

A disturbance moving into southern Texas early this morning could organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves over the northwestern Gulf over the next day or so. Regardless of whether it develops, the system is expected to bring flooding rains and gusty winds along the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana by midweek, with impacts potentially extending inland over Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle by later this week.

A high rip current risk continues for some local beaches through tonight. Moderate chop is expected on coastal lakes and bays with southwest winds at 10-15 knots gusting up to 20 knots. Offshore seas are running 2-3 feet. Avoid driving through flooded roadways Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates as this system moves through the region.

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