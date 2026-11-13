Westside Gunn Announces Final Album With Nas On Mass Appeal Legend Has It Series

Westside Gunn partners with Nas and Mass Appeal for his last solo album, citing the need to define New York sound and leave a legacy before retiring from full-time music.

Westside Gunn has officially announced the release of his seventh and final solo album through a partnership with Mass Appeal and Nas. The Buffalo-based rapper confirmed that the project will be part of the Legend Has It series, a collection designed to honor legendary figures in hip-hop. This collaboration marks the culmination of Gunn's current era as a primary recording artist and sets the stage for his transition into other creative pursuits.

Partnership Driven By Legend Has It Series Momentum

Westside Gunn initiated contact with Peter Bittenbender and Nas after being inspired by their work on the Legend Has It series last year. This initiative previously resulted in the release of seven albums from seven different legends, showcasing a model for retrospective artistic celebration. Gunn explained that he immediately shared his vision with the Mass Appeal team and asked if they were interested in collaborating on a similar project for his own catalog.

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The response from Mass Appeal was immediate and affirmative. Gunn noted that there was no hesitation or lengthy deliberation from the label or Nas. He emphasized his desire to secure his place in the legend series before hanging up his mic. He rejected the idea of waiting until he is sixty years old to be recognized as an icon. For Gunn, the time to execute this final statement is now, driven by the conviction that his past achievements are unmatched and require immediate documentation.

Final Album Strategy And New York Representation

The upcoming album is not merely a farewell but a strategic effort to redefine the sonic identity of New York. Gunn stated that he intends to do something significant for New York, a city he feels has lost its distinct mainstream representation. He expressed frustration with the current state of the industry, describing the overall environment as corny and stale. This final project aims to inject a fresh, raw energy that reflects the true essence of where he and his peers come from.

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Gunn's motivation was reignited by the momentum of the Legend Has It series. He referenced his track SummerSlam 88, where he famously claimed to be a legend ten years ago. Now, viewing himself at the end of his career as a primary album creator, he feels the timing is right to deliver this definitive body of work. He wants to partner with Mass Appeal to produce a project that serves the streets and captures the spirit of the underground movement.

Curation Of Jadakiss And Griselda Legacy

Westside Gunn's creative scope extends beyond his own discography through his role as a curator. He revealed that Mass Appeal approached him to executive produce a project for Rae and Ghost. Additionally, he spoke highly of his potential work with Jadakiss, claiming that if he curated Jadakiss's album, it would rank among the most impressive projects of all time. These relationships highlight his enduring influence and his commitment to the Griselda roster and the broader hip-hop community.

Gunn's dedication to the culture is rooted in the Griselda movement, which he describes as representing hip-hop to the core. He views the group as a beacon for boom-bap and underground authenticity. By aligning with Mass Appeal, he aims to bring that essence back to the forefront. His goal is to ensure that the raw, grimy sound he has maintained since 2012 remains visible and impactful for future generations.

Times Square Billboards And Personal Tributes

Marketing for the album will be aggressive and highly visible, particularly in New York City. Gunn announced plans to dominate the visual landscape by placing flyers around the city and securing two billboards in Times Square. One of these billboards will feature only his name, Westside Gunn, without a picture, a bold statement of brand recognition. This strategy mirrors the promotional tactics he used in his early career and aims to ensure his face is seen everywhere in the city for two months straight.

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On the album itself, Gunn will feature Nas, a collaboration that required significant negotiation. Beyond the star power, the lyrics will address deep personal tragedies, including the death of his friend Lando. He wrote a verse about losing Lando to a betrayal by his own friend shortly after the death occurred. The song includes graphic details about flashbacks in a red Lamborghini and specific locations like Cold Springs, grounding the project in the harsh realities of street life and genuine loss.

Transition To Pro Wrestling And Future Plans

While this album marks the end of his traditional recording career, it does not signal a departure from the spotlight. Westside Gunn is shifting his primary focus to his independent pro wrestling promotion, 4th Rope. He cited the need for new energy, noting that the music industry has become stale and repetitive. His wrestling venture, branded with the Heels concept, offers a fresh platform for his creative expression and business acumen.

The Heels brand plays on terms from Nas's Illmatic and the wrestling trope of the heel, or bad guy. The associated Heels World Tour recently completed a sold-out first leg and is scheduled to begin its second leg in February. This shift allows Gunn to maintain his presence in the public eye while exploring new mediums. He remains a central figure in hip-hop culture, even as his musical output winds down, ensuring his legacy is preserved through both his final album and his ongoing cultural contributions.