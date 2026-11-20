The promise applies to students who start next fall, and the school says it's the first of its kind in the state.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Westminster University in Salt Lake City is making a unique commitment: every undergraduate student will get a job or professional opportunity after graduation.

The promise applies to students who start next fall, and the school says it's the first of its kind in the state.

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"It allows families to just have an extra assurance that if I choose to study at Westminster, not only do I know that I'm going to have this excellent educational experience during my 4 years there, but they're guaranteeing that the outcomes are going to be worth it in the near term, as well as the long term," said Sylvia Torti, President of Westminster University. WATCH | Westminster University guarantees a job for every undergraduate within six months of graduation Westminster University guarantees a job for every undergraduate student within six months of graduation Torti said about 88 percent of their students are already landing a job, service opportunity or advanced degree after they graduate.

The school has about 1,200 students.

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"The numbers are there. We actually think that we can do even better so we're going to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and that we can deliver even more to our student population," Torti said. For students who still need help, the university says it has a safety net in place.

"If any students are still struggling when they finish, we have assurances behind them. So, we will be offering them graduate tuition free for one of our certificates or one of our graduate programs," Torti said. Thomas Egner is a junior at Westminster University. Even though the guarantee doesn't apply to him, he said he's confident that with the tools and career center at Westminster, he will be just fine — but the assurance is nice.

"It's kind of rare for a university to be able to like promise that," Egner said. "I mean, if I were to go back, if I was 17 again, having that kind of guarantee would really put my mind at ease," Egner said. Recent Salt Lake City Stories