Westlife's Mark Feehily health update on BBC Breakfast

Westlife have issued a health update on Mark Feehily on Monday's BBC Breakfast after previously battling sepsis, pneumonia, and undergoing numerous operations. Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, and Kian Egan appeared on the show to chat about their upcoming world tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary, Westlife 25.

Westlife have issued a health update on Mark Feehily on Monday's BBC Breakfast after previously battling sepsis, pneumonia, and undergoing numerous operations. Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, and Kian Egan appeared on the show to chat about their upcoming world tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary , Westlife 25.

In February 2024, Mark revealed that he was taking a break from the band after falling ill with sepsis in 2020, which then led on to him having several surgeries. In June last year, Mark wasn't ready to return to the stage to perform at their 25-year anniversary show, and despite not performing with them for a number of years, the group did confirm that he is 'very much still part of the band' in October last year





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Westlife Mark Feehily BBC Breakfast 25Th Anniversary World Tour Health Update Sepsis Pneumonia Operations

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Westlife's 25th Anniversary: British Got Talent Performance & Farewell To Mark FeehilyWestlife debuted on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday during the show’s third semi-final. Taking to the stage at the Eventim Apollo in London, they performed a medley of their greatest hits, marking their 25th anniversary. The performance included tunes like Flying Without Wings and Uptown Girl, and culminated with Swear It Again. Westlife are planning a world tour, and in tribute to Mark Feehily, their departing bandmate, they paid their respects by announcing their 25th anniversary celebrations. They also unveiled the launch of their tour, detailing new music, shows, and more surprises.

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Westlife, BBC Breakfast, Mark Feehily, Sepsis, Pneumonia, Operations, World Tour, 25th Anniversary, 2024 TourWestlife members Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, and Kian Egan joined Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell on BBC Breakfast to discuss their upcoming world tour, revealing that Mark Feehily is taking a step back but remains part of the band.

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