Westlake University's School of Life Sciences Seeks Faculty in Bioelectronic Medicine

Westlake University's School of Life Sciences (SLS) invites applications for multiple tenure-track and tenured faculty positions at all ranks within its Center of Bioelectronic Medicine (CBM). The CBM focuses on systems physiology and bioelectronic medicine, particularly investigating the interplay between physiological systems and developing physical tools for disease modulation and health promotion.

Westlake University, a pioneering research university in Hangzhou, China, is dedicated to fostering a world-class environment for interdisciplinary research and education across diverse fields, including physical sciences, engineering, technology, life sciences, and medicine.

The Center of Bioelectronic Medicine (CBM) within the School of Life Sciences (SLS) at Westlake University is actively seeking exceptional candidates for multiple tenure-track and tenured faculty positions at all academic ranks. The CBM is particularly interested in applicants whose research focuses on systems physiology and bioelectronic medicine. Successful candidates will lead independent research programs investigating the intricate interactions between physiological systems like the nervous, immune, and target tissues under both normal and pathological conditions. A strong emphasis is placed on candidates developing innovative physical tools, such as electrical, thermal, magnetic, and ultrasound stimulation techniques, for modulating diseases and promoting health. Applicants should possess a Ph.D., M.D., or equivalent degrees, demonstrate outstanding research accomplishments, present a compelling future research plan, and exhibit a commitment to teaching excellence at both undergraduate and graduate levels. Candidates are also expected to actively contribute to building a diverse and inclusive scientific community. Westlake University offers internationally competitive salaries and benefits, generous start-up packages, modern laboratory space, and access to state-of-the-art core facilities. SLS boasts cutting-edge animal facilities and core technology platforms, including cryo-electron microscopy, mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, light microscopy, genomics, metabolism, bioinformatics, and high-throughput screening. The School of Life Sciences is a thriving and supportive scientific community dedicated to addressing fundamental biological and disease questions, developing technologies that benefit humanity, attracting top scientific talent, and educating the next generation of scientific leaders. SLS has established renowned graduate and postdoctoral programs, backed by a strong administrative support team. These resources empower each principal investigator (PI) to pursue impactful long-term research





