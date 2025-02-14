Westlake University's Center of Bioelectronic Medicine Seeks Faculty

Westlake University's School of Life Sciences (SLS) invites applications for multiple tenure-track/tenured faculty positions at all academic ranks within the Center of Bioelectronic Medicine (CBM). The CBM is focused on systems physiology and bioelectronic medicine, seeking candidates who are developing innovative physical tools for disease modulation and health promotion.

Westlake University , a pioneering research university in Hangzhou, China, is dedicated to fostering a world-class environment for interdisciplinary research and education across physical sciences, engineering and technology, life sciences, and medicine. The Center of Bioelectronic Medicine (CBM) within the School of Life Sciences (SLS) at Westlake University is actively seeking exceptional candidates for multiple tenure-track/tenured faculty positions at all academic ranks.

The CBM focuses on systems physiology and bioelectronic medicine, delving into the intricate interplay between physiological systems such as the nervous, immune, and target tissues under both normal and pathological conditions. We are particularly eager to attract researchers who are developing innovative physical tools, including electrical, thermal, magnetic, and ultrasound stimulation techniques, to modulate diseases and promote health. Candidates must hold a Ph.D., M.D., or equivalent degrees, demonstrate outstanding research achievements, possess a compelling future research plan, and excel in teaching at both undergraduate and graduate levels. Additionally, applicants should be committed to nurturing a diverse and inclusive scientific community. Successful candidates will be rewarded with internationally competitive salaries and benefits, a substantial start-up package, modern laboratory space, and access to cutting-edge core facilities. SLS boasts state-of-the-art animal facilities and core technology platforms encompassing cryo-electron microscopy, mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, light microscopy, genomics, metabolism, bioinformatics, and high-throughput screening. SLS is a vibrant scientific community dedicated to exploring fundamental biological and disease mechanisms, developing technologies that benefit humanity, attracting top scientific talent, and training the next generation of scientific leaders. SLS has established exceptional graduate and postdoctoral programs, coupled with a robust administrative support team. These resources empower each principal investigator (PI) to pursue impactful long-term research





