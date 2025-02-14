Westlake University Invites Applications for Faculty Positions in Medical Research

Westlake University, a newly established non-profit research university in Hangzhou, China, seeks outstanding scientists to join its medical research faculty. The university offers competitive salaries, benefits, and start-up packages to attract top talent and advance medical innovation through bench-to-bedside translational sciences.

Westlake University, established in 2018, is a novel non-profit research-focused university situated in Hangzhou, China. Backed by both public and private funding, the university carries forward the legacy of the Westlake Institute for Advanced Study. Westlake University strives to cultivate a stimulating and world-class environment for both research and education in diverse fields including science, engineering and technology, life sciences, and medicine.

The university is particularly dedicated to medical innovation through the nurturing of physician-scientists and the advancement of bench-to-bedside translational sciences. Its objective is to leverage the research strengths of Westlake University to propel the frontiers of medical progress. The university actively seeks distinguished scientists to spearhead independent research endeavors in areas encompassing, but not limited to, microbiology and vaccine development, immunology and inflammation, physiology and metabolism, cancer biology and therapy, medical genetics, clinical medicine, pharmacology, and public health. Preference is given to physician-scientist candidates possessing both independent laboratory research experience and clinical practice responsibilities. Applicants must hold an M.D., Ph.D., or equivalent degree, coupled with postdoctoral experience and a record of substantial research accomplishments. Faculty positions are available at four distinct ranks. Each faculty member will receive a globally competitive salary and an extensive fringe benefits package, which includes a generous housing option and a top-tier medical care plan for the entire family. These benefits are designed with reference to those offered by leading research-oriented private universities in the United States. Furthermore, every faculty member is provided with a substantial start-up package encompassing long-term and adequate research funds, ample laboratory space, state-of-the-art equipment, and comprehensive research support. This stable financial backing safeguards every research project designed to push the boundaries of human knowledge. Interested candidates are requested to submit their complete application package, including the following materials as a single PDF file in English, to the designated email address:- An up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) with a comprehensive publication list and a link to your Google Scholar profile.- Arrange for three letters of reference to be sent directly by your referees to the provided email address.





NatureMedicine / 🏆 451. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MEDICAL RESEARCH FACULTY POSITIONS WESTLAKE UNIVERSITY CHINA PHYSICIAN-SCIENTISTS RESEARCH FUNDING INNOVATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Faculty positions in Center for Interdisciplinary Studies (CIS), Westlake University - Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China job with Westlake UniversityCIS, affiliated with the School of Science, is a unique and dynamic academic hub. It is dedicated to exploring and advancing the frontiers of knowledge at the intersections of physical science, biological science, artificial intelligence, and complex systems, aiming to shatter disciplinary barriers and spark novel research.

Read more »

Tianjin University Invites Overseas Young Scientists for 2025 Excellent Young Scientists Fund ProgramThe National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) Excellent Young Scientist Fund (Overseas) program, hosted by Tianjin University, seeks to attract outstanding young scholars from overseas to contribute to China's scientific and technological advancement.

Read more »

Southern University of Science and Technology Invites International Scholars for Prestigious Science Fund ProgramSouthern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) invites outstanding international scholars to apply for the National Science Fund Program for Outstanding Young Scholars (Overseas). This program aims to attract exceptional young researchers from around the world to contribute to scientific and technological advancement in China. SUSTech has a strong track record of success in securing funding for this program. The application requires a minimum of 36 months of continuous teaching or research experience at overseas institutions after obtaining a doctoral degree, a history of recognized research achievements, and no previous full-time work experience in China. Selected scholars will receive a competitive compensation package, comprehensive benefits, research funding, and access to a dynamic research environment at SUSTech.

Read more »

Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell Resigns to Join Washington State UniversityElizabeth Cantwell, the president of Utah State University, has resigned to take the helm at Washington State University. Her departure follows a turbulent year for USU marked by the dismissal of several athletic department leaders and scrutiny from the US Department of Justice.

Read more »

Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell to Leave for Washington State UniversityUtah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell is departing the institution to assume the role of president at Washington State University. Cantwell, who has a background in aerospace engineering, was appointed president of USU in 2023.

Read more »

Ibram X. Kendi Leaves Boston University's Antiracist Research Center for Howard UniversityFounding director Ibram X. Kendi departs Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research for a new role at Howard University. The center, established in the wake of George Floyd's murder, will close when its contract expires on June 30, 2025.

Read more »