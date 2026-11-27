Longtime Westlake tenants oppose Nisan Emunah Ventures LLC plans to convert parking into ADUs. The dispute highlights conflicts between state housing mandates and resident stability in crowded Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Tenants at a West Valley Street apartment complex in Los Angeles are engaged in a high-stakes battle with their new landlord over the conversion of on-site parking into accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The dispute centers on Nisan Emunah Ventures LLC, which purchased the property in mid-2026 and initiated a series of changes that long-term residents claim threaten their housing stability. This conflict has drawn the attention of local officials and housing advocates, highlighting the tension between state-mandated housing density and the practical needs of existing communities.

Tenants Form Union Over Parking Loss

Ana Rodriguez and six other residents, who have lived in the building for at least two decades, established the Valley Tenants Association in September to organize their resistance. Rodriguez, now 68, remains in the same unit where she raised her daughter and recalls sleeping in her car with neighbors following the 1994 Northridge earthquake. She previously found comfort in paying just over $750 monthly in rent, assuming she could retire securely without the burden of unaffordable housing costs.

Also read Judge Upholds NYC Rent Freeze, Rejects Landlord Lawsuit Despite Criticism of Mayor's Campaign Promises

The newly formed coalition represents six of the seven occupied units in the complex, with the seventh unit currently vacant. The tenants argue that their original housing contracts explicitly included access to parking spaces and amenities such as on-site laundry and gardening maintenance. Nisan Emunah Ventures LLC has already begun dismantling these services, removing laundry facilities and halting gardening maintenance to prepare the site for construction. Rodriguez stated that the landlord proposed offering a minimal payment to compensate for the loss of parking, a proposal the tenants rejected given the severe scarcity of alternative parking options in the area.

Legal Framework Allows ADU Construction

Records from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety confirm that the property owner has secured approval for permits to construct eight ADUs on the parking lot. This development aligns with California state legislation that, since 2025, has permitted up to eight detached ADUs on existing multifamily properties. A critical component of this regulatory environment is Senate Bill 1211, which explicitly restricts local agencies from mandating the replacement of parking spaces when existing areas are converted into housing units.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The impact of this state law is visible across Los Angeles, where the number of permits issued for ADUs on multifamily dwellings surged from 78 in 2025 to 198 so far in 2026. Westlake has emerged as a focal point for these developments, recording 15 approvals in 2026, which leads the city in permit activity according to data compiled by Crosstown. While housing advocates such as California YIMBY champion Senate Bill 1211 as a vital mechanism for addressing the state's severe housing crisis, the practical reality for tenants involves navigating the immediate loss of essential amenities.

Landlord Offers Mediation Amidst Dispute

Eliza Kerndian, a representative for Nisan Emunah Ventures LLC, issued a written statement acknowledging the residents' concerns about housing stability and quality of life. The landlord emphasized a commitment to finding a mutually acceptable solution that complies with local laws while respecting the rights of all parties involved. The statement indicated that the ownership group is prepared to engage in good-faith mediation to evaluate practical alternatives and address the specific needs of the residents within the existing regulatory framework.

The landlord invited assistance from the Los Angeles Housing Department, the City Attorney's Dispute Resolution Program, or any independent mediation organization to facilitate these discussions. This offer comes after residents received formal notices regarding the ADU project months ago, giving the tenants time to organize their response and seek external support. The refusal of the initial financial compensation offer underscores the tenants' belief that monetary reimbursement cannot substitute for the critical utility of parking in their daily lives.

Real-World Impact on Westlake Residents

The stakes for the residents are significantly heightened by the infrastructure challenges inherent to the Westlake neighborhood. Parking in the area is notoriously difficult, with many residents forced to park on red curbs, street corners, or pay approximately $200 per month at private lots. The loss of the complex's on-site parking would exacerbate this scarcity, leaving elderly residents and families with few viable alternatives for securing their vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, tenants have reported a rise in car break-ins in the neighborhood, further emphasizing the security value of designated on-site parking. Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez's office, representing District 13, has met with the affected residents and is actively pushing for a resolution that protects their rights while addressing their concerns. The situation remains volatile as the city grapples with balancing the urgent need for new housing units against the preservation of stable living conditions for long-term community members.