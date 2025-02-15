Westlake Police Make Multiple Arrests in Recent Incidents

Westlake police officers were busy over the weekend, making several arrests in separate incidents involving drug possession, a wanted suspect, and traffic violations.

On January 27th at 5 p.m., Detroit Road Officers in Westlake responded to a phone tip about a vehicle with two individuals passed out inside on Detroit Road at Crocker Road. Both occupants were breathing, and the vehicle was in gear, posing a potential safety hazard. Officers used their cruisers to block the vehicle, preventing it from moving. Upon awakening, the 50-year-old male and female driver from Cleveland denied using narcotics, claiming they were simply tired.

However, officers discovered suspected heroin and/or fentanyl in the vehicle, along with a tube that appeared to be used for snorting drugs. Based on this evidence, both individuals were arrested for felony possession of opioids. The driver was also cited for driving under suspension. \In a separate incident on January 26th at 1:30 p.m., the city's Flock automated license plate reading system alerted officers to a vehicle associated with a 28-year-old man wanted on an aggravated menacing warrant by Strongsville police. The vehicle, driven by the suspect himself, was located near Crocker Road and Union Street by Westlake officers. The man was apprehended without incident and turned over to Strongsville police. \Another incident occurred on January 26th at 5 p.m. when an officer stopped a Ford on I-90 for traffic violations. The 21-year-old male Amherst driver was found to be unlicensed. Two female passengers initially provided false identities to the officers. Investigation revealed that one of the women, a 22-year-old Amherst resident, was wanted by Elyria police on a receiving stolen property charge. The other passenger was identified as a 22-year-old from Washington, D.C.





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FELONY DRUG POSSESSION WARRANT LICENSE STOLEN PROPERTY TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Westlake Police Make Multiple Arrests in JanuaryWestlake police officers made several arrests in January for various offenses, including drug possession, prostitution, and operating a vehicle under the influence. Officers also apprehended a wanted fugitive on a felony warrant.

Read more »

Driver of suspected stolen vehicle rams into multiple police vehicles before fleeing, San Antonio police saySan Antonio police said the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle crashed into multiple SAPD vehicles before fleeing late Friday night.

Read more »

16-year-old boy accused of stealing food delivery truck: Westlake Police BlotterA food delivery truck driver at 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 reported that his Honda truck had just been stolen from in front of the DoubleTree hotel on Crocker Road. The victim was “door dashing” and had left the running vehicle while he delivered food to a customer in the hotel, according to a Westlake Police Department Press release.

Read more »

Multiple collisions on I-5 in Lynnwood block multiple southbound lanesTwo separate collisions on I-5 at I-405 in Lynnwood are blocking the three southbound left lanes, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

Read more »

Brook Park Police Blotter: Intoxicated Man Arrested, Bank Account Theft, and Multiple Assault ReportsThe Brook Park Police Blotter reports on a range of incidents, including the arrest of an intoxicated man, a bank account theft, and multiple assault reports.

Read more »

N.J. woman shot by police near Boy Scout camp faces multiple weapons chargesRachael Noviskey, 31, remains hospitalized, after being shot by police during an encounter. Authorities say she pointed a handgun at officers.

Read more »