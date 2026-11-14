Westlake Park Carousel Returns in 2026 After 5-Year Hiatus for Seattle Holiday Season

The Westlake Park Holiday Carousel makes its first return in five years this November 2026, joining the Tree Lighting Celebration with festive activities across downtown Seattle.

Seattle’s Westlake Park holiday carousel is making its long-awaited return for the 2026 holiday season, marking the first time the attraction has operated in over five years. The iconic landmark is scheduled to officially open to the public on November 27, immediately following Thanksgiving. This major reopening coincides with Seattle’s annual Tree Lighting Celebration, setting the stage for weeks of festive activities in the city center. The event promises to revive cherished local traditions while introducing new interactive experiences for residents and visitors alike.

The Department of Transportation emphasized that the carousel’s revival is part of a broader initiative to enhance the downtown holiday atmosphere. Seattle Department of Transportation Director of Public Realm Operations Owen Harrang confirmed the city’s excitement to bring back favorite traditions while introducing new experiences for everyone to enjoy. The attraction will be accompanied by festive lighting and selfie stations placed throughout downtown, designed to create a cheerful environment for residents, workers, and visitors.

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These visual enhancements aim to revitalize the public realm and encourage foot traffic in the central business district during the winter months. Harrang stated that the energy of downtown Seattle during the holidays is unmatched and expressed enthusiasm about sharing the event with the community. The integration of these modern elements with historical attractions seeks to appeal to a wide demographic of holidaygoers and boost local engagement.

Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost, hosts of the popular local program "The Bump and Stacy Show," will emcee the Tree Lighting Celebration at Westlake Park. The event features a variety of family-friendly activities beginning at 11 a.m., including craft-making sessions, costumed characters, and sweet treats available throughout the venue. The centerpiece of the evening is the lighting of the massive holiday tree and star, scheduled for 5 p.m. This ceremony will be followed by a fireworks show, adding a spectacular visual finale to the day’s festivities.

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Beyond the main events at Westlake Park, several other attractions are scheduled to enhance the holiday season across Seattle. The Light the World Giving Machines, which support local charities, will return to First & Pike on November 27. These stations will offer miniature trees five feet and under, garlands, and wreaths daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18. Additionally, the holiday ice rink, presented by Alaska Airlines, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

The rink is free for everyone and will debut with a festive market on its opening day of December 12. The holiday spirit will extend across the city with decorative installations and themed events. Jolly gnomes with distinct personalities will inhabit the streets of Seattle, visible throughout the city center from December 4 through January 2. These initiatives are designed to fill downtown with cheer and provide diverse entertainment options for the public.

Other notable activations include Sips and S'mores on Bell Street and an interactive train window display at Pacific Place. The combination of traditional decorations and modern interactive elements aims to appeal to a wide demographic of holidaygoers. The return of the Westlake Park holiday carousel and the associated events are expected to drive significant foot traffic to downtown Seattle. Local businesses and vendors benefit from the increased presence of residents and tourists participating in the Tree Lighting Celebration and related activities.

The integration of charitable giving machines with commercial attractions further supports the local community by directing attention and resources to non-profit organizations. As the 2026 season progresses, these coordinated efforts between public agencies and private partners will play a key role in sustaining the vibrant holiday economy in the Pacific Northwest. The successful launch of these events highlights the city’s commitment to revitalizing public spaces and fostering community connection during the winter months.