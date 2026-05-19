Westin Denver International Airport Reveals Major Overhaul of Event Spaces and Sustainable Upgrades

The Westin Denver International Airport has renovated its conference facilities, adding 24 versatile spaces, new design inspired by water and western geography, and eco‑friendly materials, with full completion expected in spring 2027.

The Westin Denver International Airport has unveiled a comprehensive redesign of its event facilities, adding a total of 24 distinct spaces that include 21 meeting rooms, two expansive ballrooms, and a 10,000‑square‑foot foyer and pre‑function area purposely crafted for networking and large‑scale gatherings.

The new design draws directly from the Westin brand’s visual language, interpreting the influence of water on the western landscape through a nuanced palette and patterned carpet designs. These elements blend organic, water‑inspired motifs with geometric references to agricultural irrigation systems and city grid structures, creating a narrative that feels both locally rooted and contemporary.

Floor‑to‑ceiling windows now frame sweeping mountain vistas, while updated furnishings, energy‑efficient LED lighting, and integrated greenery introduce natural textures that soften the interior environment and promote a sense of well‑being. General manager Kurtis Hanson emphasized that the renovation seeks to deliver meeting environments that are intuitive, adaptable, and deeply connected to their surroundings.

"As we celebrate a decade of service, this investment underscores the resilience of the Denver market and our commitment to providing planners and attendees with spaces that enhance productivity, health, and meaningful connection," Hanson explained. Among the newly refreshed venues, the Spruce Ballroom stands out as the hotel’s largest event space, capable of hosting up to 850 participants.

Complementary ballrooms, such as the Lilac and Alder boardrooms, as well as a series of smaller breakout rooms, offer flexible configurations for workshops, training sessions, and executive meetings. The hotel’s location, directly linked to the Jeppesen Terminal, remains a unique advantage, making it the only full‑service hotel with direct airport access and reinforcing its status as Colorado’s premier destination for conferences and corporate events. Sustainability has been a core component of the multi‑phase transformation.

The renovation incorporates Axminster carpets made from an 80 percent wool blend, reducing synthetic material use and enhancing indoor air quality. Additional measures target energy efficiency, water conservation, and responsible sourcing, with further upgrades slated for guestrooms, lobby areas, dining venues, fitness facilities, and common spaces. The entire project is scheduled for completion in spring 2027, positioning the Westin Denver International Airport as a modern, eco‑conscious hub that marries functional flexibility with an authentic sense of place





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Westin Denver International Airport Event Space Renovation Sustainable Hotel Design Conference Facilities Denver Meetings

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