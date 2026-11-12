WestFest Shooter Matthiaz Ioane-Register Ordered to Stand Trial

Matthiaz Ioane-Register faces four aggravated murder charges for the 2025 WestFest shooting that killed three, including a toddler, as victims testify about their injuries.

Matthiaz Centre Lauti Ioane-Register, 18, was ordered to stand trial on Thursday for four counts of aggravated murder stemming from the deadly 2025 WestFest shooting in West Valley City.

3rd District Judge Stephen Nelson ruled that the case proceeds to trial after hearing testimony from officers and victims who described the chaos and violence that unfolded at Centennial Park.

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Core Details Of The Charges Filed

Ioane-Register faces four counts of aggravated murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm causing serious injury. The aggravated murder charges are related to the deaths of a toddler and a pregnant woman, as well as two other victims.

Additional charges include two counts of felony discharge of a firearm causing injury, classified as a second-degree felony. Prosecutors also filed three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and added one second-degree felony during Thursday's hearing.

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Officer And Victim Testimony

West Valley City officer David Hagues testified that he heard small caliber gunfire while walking the perimeter of the event. He described turning to see Ioane-Register firing multiple shots and running toward him while discharging his own weapon once to avoid hitting innocent bystanders.

Hagues stated that Ioane-Register continued firing toward what he believed was his target. After taking Ioane-Register into custody, the officer ensured the suspect was safe from an angry crowd while calling for medical aid for others.

Survivors of the shooting also provided emotional accounts. Aiden Jaquez, then 15, learned he had been shot in the arm while outside the fence. Brianna Lucio, then 17, described the confusion as she initially thought the sounds were fireworks before realizing people were fleeing.

Investigation And Forensic Evidence

Detective John Wells testified that investigators found 13 casings at the scene. One casing matched the officer's gun, while 12 originated from a Taurus pistol dropped by Ioane-Register. The weapon, which had a 12-bullet capacity, was found with the slide locked back and no remaining ammunition.

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Autopsy reports confirmed that Anderson Garcia Cabrera Jr., an 8-month-old boy, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Fnu Reena, a 41-year-old woman eight weeks pregnant, and 18-year-old Hassan Lugundi also died from gunshot wounds sustained during the incident.

Prosecutors alleged that Ioane-Register laughed and smiled upon hearing of Lugundi's death. They previously identified Ioane-Register as a known gang member with a rivalry involving Lugundi's associates.

Recovery And Future Legal Steps

Both Jaquez and Lucio underwent surgery to remove bullets from their arms. Months later, they reported still experiencing occasional pain from their injuries. Jaquez was treated by a fellow attendee who helped wrap his arm, while Lucio received initial aid from officers at the scene before hospital transport.

The judge denied Ioane-Register's motion to dismiss some firearm charges. The legal proceedings will now move forward to the next phase of the judicial process against the defendant.