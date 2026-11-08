Westerville Winterfest brings free holiday fun to families this December

Organizers announced the 7th Annual Westerville Winterfest & Carnival will take place at the Otterbein University Clements Center on Sunday, Dec. 13.This free i

Organizers announced the 7th Annual Westerville Winterfest & Carnival will take place at the Otterbein University Clements Center on Sunday, Dec. 13. This free indoor event invites Columbus-area families to enjoy holiday celebrations, interactive games and local family-focused resources.

This year's carnival will include visits with Santa, a Character Meet & Treat, games and an unlimited Fun Zone bounce park. Guests can also try out Minion Mini Golf, Lazer Tag, family bingo and game shows. Special giveaways are planned for families like for the first 100 families to arrive, they'll receive a free Raising Cane's Kids Meal certificate.

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Bill DeMora of Columbus spoke out aftThree "elderly" people were found dead inside a New Jersey home after a postal worker spotted a note on the front door indicating that 911 should be called. New developments have emerged in the fatal shooting that took place on Nov. 4 at a Gibbard Avenue home. Columbus police responded to 815 Gibbard Ave. after recei