Western Washington Weather: November Storms Confirm Wettest Month Reputation

A series of Pacific weather systems bring heavy rain to Western Washington this weekend, reinforcing November's status as the year's wettest month with significant rainfall expected.

Western Washington is bracing for a significant weather shift that confirms November's long-standing reputation as the year's wettest month. After a dry start to the week, a continuous sequence of Pacific weather systems is set to deliver heavy rainfall and strong winds across the region from mid-week through the weekend.

Pacific Systems Drive Heavy Rainfall Across Region

The first weather system initiated rain across the region on Wednesday night, marking the beginning of a prolonged wet period. A second system is scheduled to arrive on Friday, bringing additional rain and blustery winds that will be most intense along the coast and from Whidbey Island northward. This is followed by a third system arriving Saturday night into Sunday, which will continue the pattern of wet and windy conditions.

Also read San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 3, 2026: Possible light rain Wednesday morning

Supporting these storms is a powerful jet stream located at approximately 30,000 feet, with wind speeds exceeding 150 mph at times. This atmospheric river of air is actively pumping energy into the weather systems, ensuring sustained intensity. Total rainfall amounts are projected to reach one to three inches along the coast and in the mountains. In the western interior, residents can expect between half an inch and around an inch and a half of precipitation.

Mild Temperatures and High Mountain Snow Levels

Despite the heavy rain, temperatures will remain relatively mild throughout the storm cycle. Highs are expected to stay primarily in the 50s, while lows will remain mainly in the 40s. Consequently, mountain snow levels will stay high, ranging from about 4,500 feet up to 8,000 feet. These levels will fluctuate with the passage of each weather system but will generally remain above the highway passes.

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Between the major storm systems, forecasters note that there will be occasional periods of sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, the pattern of rain and mild temperatures is anticipated to continue, further solidifying the statistical probability that November will record the highest rainfall of the year.

Infrastructure Risks and Historical Rainfall Data

The combination of falling leaves and heavy rain poses a specific threat to local infrastructure. This mixture can clog storm drains, leading to street flooding that creates hazards for drivers, pedestrians, homes, and businesses. Authorities warn that these conditions require vigilance as drainage systems become overwhelmed by debris and water volume.

Statistical data underscores the severity of this month. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport averages 6.31 inches of rain during November, a benchmark that the current weather pattern is well-positioned to meet or exceed. The historical norm for this time of year aligns perfectly with the current atmospheric setup, validating the expectation of a wet and stormy month.

Time Changes and Broader Regional Context

As the weather turns, residents are also adjusting to the end of Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and the switch to Pacific Standard Time (PST). This temporal change coincides with the wettest stretch of the year, adding to the seasonal rhythm of the Pacific Northwest. While some years may see drier spells, such as the recent dry start to November, the current trajectory points toward a historically wet conclusion to the month.

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The interplay between the jet stream, the storm systems, and the seasonal timing creates a distinct weather pattern that impacts daily life. From commuting hazards to the management of water resources, the weather in Western Washington this November will be defined by persistent moisture and the enduring legacy of its reputation as the wettest month.