Western Washington Weather Breaks Dry Monday Ahead of Thanksgiving Storm

Western Washington sees a dry break Monday night with cool temps near 50 degrees. Fog and ice risks persist while a new storm approaches the region this weekend.

Western Washington is set to experience a significant break from recent wet weather conditions starting this week. The region will see a transition to drier conditions by Monday night as higher pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest. This shift follows a period of intense storms and provides a necessary pause in the typically soggy November climate.

Monday Dry Out and Mountain Snow Risks

The forecast indicates that Monday will feature decreasing showers as the wake of a wet and blustery weekend storm passes. Motorists should remain vigilant because the mountain snow level is anticipated to drop to around 3,500 feet on Monday. This lower elevation means that accumulating snow is possible on all pass highways, with the notable exception of Snoqualmie Pass.

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Drivers traveling over the higher mountain passes must prepare for the possibility of snow on the road surfaces. The combination of lower temperatures and precipitation creates hazardous driving conditions that require caution and proper vehicle preparation. The dry spell is expected to persist through the rest of the work week, offering a reprieve from the constant rain.

Cooler Temperatures and Fog Hazards

The arrival of drier conditions will bring clearing skies and cooler temperatures across the region for the remainder of the work week. High temperatures in western Washington are forecast to hover close to the average, reaching right around 50 degrees. This marks a significant cooling trend compared to the milder temperatures experienced during the previous week.

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Low temperatures later in the week are expected to dip into the 30s across much of the region due to overnight parting of cloud cover. The moist environment following the recent heavy rain is likely to generate fog in many usual locations, particularly in river valleys. These foggy conditions can significantly reduce visibility for morning and evening commuters.

Drivers should be aware of the potential for icy spots during morning commutes, especially in colder areas such as the South Sound and Arlington. These locations are situated away from the milder moderating effects of nearby waterways. Bridges and overpasses are particularly susceptible to freezing, making careful driving essential during the early morning hours.

Next Storm System and Weekend Outlook

The next Pacific weather system is forecast to move southeast into California on Wednesday and Thursday. This movement will leave western Washington dry for the middle of the week, extending the break in precipitation. The lack of rain allows for continued clearing and the persistence of the cooler, crisp air masses moving into the area.

The next threat of rainfall reaching the region is likely to arrive during the coming weekend. The North Pacific storm track is expected to take another shot at western Washington, bringing renewed wet weather. Snow levels during this upcoming system are expected to be around 3,000 feet and will include Snoqualmie Pass.

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Long Term Weather Patterns and Thanksgiving

Looking ahead toward the end of this month, the weather outlook suggests a return to warmer-than-average temperatures. However, the region is also anticipating wetter-than-normal rainfall as the month progresses. This pattern indicates that the respite from recent wet weather will be temporary.

More typical soggy November weather is anticipated to resume heading into Thanksgiving. The first few days of November were dry, but the upcoming weather turn will help preserve this month's reputation as the year's wettest. Several stormy periods are ahead, with the strongest winds of the season so far arriving Saturday night.