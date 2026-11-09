Western Washington Heat Records Threatened Amid Early November Warmth

High temperatures in Western Washington threaten November records as warm Pacific air pushes highs into the 60s. Rainfall totals are forecast for Monday and Friday.

Western Washington is experiencing a significant departure from typical mid-November climate patterns, with temperatures rising well above the seasonal average of the lower 50s. The National Weather Service forecasts that high temperatures this week will challenge or break established record readings, particularly on Wednesday, Veterans Day, when highs are expected to reach the lower to mid-60s. This warm spell is driven by a persistent southwest flow aloft originating from the North Pacific, creating a stark contrast to the cooler norms usually observed during this time of year.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Temperature Records

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport serves as the primary benchmark for regional temperature extremes, and this week presents a unique opportunity to rewrite several historical data points. The record high for Monday, set in 1997 at 63 degrees, stands as a current benchmark that the forecasted warm air may surpass. Tuesday's historical record of 65 degrees, established in 1990, is also considered vulnerable to being broken, with meteorologists indicating it is quite likely to endure or be exceeded.

Also read Pacific Storm Brings High Winds to Western Washington

The most significant threat to historical data occurs on Veterans Day, where the previous record of 61 degrees, set in 2018, faces a high probability of being shattered. Forecasts predict temperatures in the lower to mid-60s, which would set a new monthly high for the region. Skies on Wednesday are expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional sunbreaks, providing favorable conditions for holiday activities despite the unusually high temperatures. This warm pattern is not isolated but reflects a broader atmospheric setup affecting the entire Pacific Northwest coast.

Storm Systems and Rainfall Forecasting

Following the warm window, the first weather system is expected to bring rain onshore from late Monday into Tuesday, marking a transition from the dry spell that characterized the early part of the month. Rainfall totals for this initial system are forecast to range from one to three inches along the coast and in the mountains, while the rest of western Washington will experience roughly half an inch to one inch. This precipitation is crucial as it begins to replenish the region's water reserves after October proved to be drier than average, leaving rivers running lower than usual for this time of year.

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A more potent weather system, characterized by the features of an atmospheric river, is scheduled to move onshore from Friday into Saturday. This system will deliver a healthier dose of rainfall, with coastal and mountain areas anticipating two to five inches, and interior western Washington expecting one to two inches. The threat of widespread flooding remains low due to the low initial river levels, but specific waterways such as the Skokomish River in Mason County are vulnerable. These easier-to-reach rivers could potentially reach flood stage as the system adds significant volume to the region's waterways.

Infrastructure and Public Safety Measures

Local authorities are emphasizing the importance of clearing storm drains as falling leaves and heavy rain combine to create hazards. The combination of debris and water can clog drainage systems, leading to ponding on roadways and creating localized urban flooding that impacts drivers, pedestrians, homes, and businesses. This warning is particularly relevant given the recent history of severe weather in the region; the weekend's strong system produced peak wind gusts of up to 64 mph at Hoquiam Saturday evening, causing approximately 70,000 customers to lose power and blocking several local roads with fallen trees.

While the incoming systems this week are not expected to match the intensity of the previous weekend's 45 to 55 mph gusts in the North Sound, wind gusts could still reach 30 mph or so. Mountain snow levels remain elevated due to the ongoing mild weather, with forecasts placing snow levels around 8,000 feet on Tuesday. By Friday and Saturday, as the atmospheric river approaches, snow levels are projected to drop to 6,000 to 7,000 feet. This shift in elevation will impact winter sports conditions but will not significantly cool the overall surface temperatures in the valleys and coastal plains.

Long-Term Climate Outlook and Historical Context

Long-range forecast charts indicate that milder and wetter conditions will persist into the following week, reinforcing November's reputation as the wettest month of the year. The latest 8-day to 2-week outlook shows enhanced chances of warmer and wetter weather than average, with mountain snow levels remaining above pass levels. This prolonged pattern ensures that the region will continue to receive a healthy dose of moisture, essential for maintaining water supplies and ecological balance despite the occasional dry spells like the one observed in October.

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Seattle-Tacoma International Airport typically averages 6.31 inches of rain during November, a statistic that this week's systems will actively contribute toward. The transition from Pacific Daylight Time to Pacific Standard Time coincides with this meteorological shift, marking both a chronological and weather-related change in the region. As the year progresses, the continued warmth and moisture suggest that the Pacific Northwest is on track for a significant winter precipitation season, with implications for agriculture, water management, and public safety across the state.