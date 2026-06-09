The UK, France, and other Western allies announce targeted sanctions on Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and settler leaders, citing violence and settlement expansion. Palestinian groups and rights organizations say the measures are inadequate and call for broader sanctions on Israeli leadership and settlement products to end state-sponsored impunity and apartheid in the occupied territories.

A coalition of Western nations, including the United Kingdom, France , Canada, and others, announced new coordinated sanctions targeting Israeli settlers and officials involved in settlement activity and violence in the West Bank .

The measures include travel bans and asset freezes against individuals such as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who resides in the illegal settlement of Kedumim, as well as four leaders of settler organizations and 21 individual settlers. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated the actions aim to hold accountable those responsible for intensifying colonization and violence, emphasizing that such activities undermine the viability of a two-state solution and long-term peace.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cooper also announced strengthened business risk guidance, warning British citizens and companies against engaging in economic activities within illegal Israeli settlements. The nations, which have all recognized the state of Palestine, described the sanctions as part of ongoing efforts to protect the two-state solution and signaled readiness for further action if Israel does not address the situation urgently.

Palestinian and human rights advocates welcomed the step but criticized it as insufficient, arguing that without comprehensive sanctions on settlement products, entities profiting from the occupation, and top Israeli leaders, the measures amount to token gestures that fail to end state-sponsored apartheid and impunity. Groups like the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Al-Haq human rights organization called for robust, systemic action, including sanctions on Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant, to meaningfully challenge Israel's illegal settlement enterprise and settler violence, which they assert are directly supported by the government.

Critics stress that piecemeal sanctions on low-level actors leave the architects of policy untouched and perpetuate a dangerous message that Palestinian rights are negotiable. The debate highlights the tension between incremental diplomatic pressure and the demand for transformative accountability to uphold international law and end the occupation





commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Rights Politics Sanctions Israeli Settlers West Bank Palestine Two-State Solution Bezalel Smotrich UK France Human Rights Occupation Apartheid Accountability International Law Settlement Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dutch report documenting Israeli shootings of Gaza children wins European Press PrizeJournalists from a Dutch newspaper verified 114 cases of children under 15 being struck by single bullets to the head or chest, with medical experts saying the pattern suggests deliberate targeting.

Read more »

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels vow to block Israeli ships sailing in Red SeaIranian-backed Houthi rebels vowed on Monday to block any Israeli ship from sailing in the Red Sea – after the terror group claimed responsibility for unleashing a barrage of missiles on Central Is…

Read more »

Jews Prioritize Israeli-Hating Mayor Over Israeli Finance Minister at New York City ParadeFresh York City's Israel Afternoon Parade saw a significant number of Jews choosing to support the mayor of New York City over the Israeli Finance Minister. The event, which aimed to demonstrate support for Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, was met with criticism from some Jewish leaders. The Israeli Finance Minister,Bezalel Smotrich, was not invited to the parade but crashed it at the last minute, leAding to condemnation from various officials. The event sparked a debate about the values and priorities of the Jewish community in New York Town.

Read more »

U.K., France and other Western nations issue sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West BankA coalition of six Western countries has issued new joint sanctions on Israeli settlers and settlements in the West Bank.

Read more »