Embassies of Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, and the US in Beirut demand exclusive state authority over arms. They back President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam against Hezbollah's arsenal.

Embassies from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have issued a unified joint statement reaffirming their strong support for Lebanon's sovereignty. The diplomatic mission called for the Lebanese state to exercise exclusive authority over all arms and decisions regarding war and peace within the country's borders.

Diplomatic Statement Demands State Control

On Wednesday, the five embassies affirmed their backing for the Lebanese government's efforts to ensure what they termed the state monopoly of arms. They noted that the Lebanese state alone should hold the power to make critical decisions concerning war and peace. The statement highlighted the need for a clear public commitment from all members of parliament and political parties.

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The ambassadors emphasized that this commitment must affirm support for President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Both leaders have declared that only the Lebanese state possesses the right to decide on matters of war and peace. This diplomatic move underscores the international community's desire to see the full restoration of effective Lebanese sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory.

Context of Regional Conflict and Disarmament

The framework for this diplomatic statement emerged against the backdrop of the wider Middle East war. The Lebanese government has publicly committed to disarming Hezbollah, a group whose arsenal has long outstripped that of the national army. Hezbollah has historically justified its weapons as necessary to resist Israel, a stance that has drawn significant international scrutiny.

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Lebanon has also deplored recent Israeli incursions and attacks, demanding that Israel withdraw from the country's south. Israel has carried out a ground invasion in southern Lebanon, escalating tensions significantly. This fighting followed the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an Israeli-US attack on February 28. Previous tensions included Israel targeting Hezbollah leadership in 2024 by killing its members using rigged pagers and walkie-talkies.

Judicial Accountability and the Dahr al-Baydar Case

The embassies specifically recalled the Dahr al-Baydar case in their statement. They called for a swift and independent judicial process free from political interference. The goal is to ensure full accountability for those involved in the incident. The statement aims to prevent political interference from hindering the rule of law in such sensitive matters.

In October, a Lebanese military court charged 13 people who were accused of being linked to Hezbollah. These charges followed the seizure of a truck transporting explosives at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint. This checkpoint is a critical location that links the capital Beirut to the eastern regions of the country. The charge of trafficking explosives highlights the severity of the security concerns addressed by the embassies.

Implications for Lebanese Governance and Stability

The joint statement by the Western embassies signals a firm stance on the need for centralized state power. By backing President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the diplomats are endorsing the government's push for state monopoly of arms. This move is intended to stabilize the region and reduce the influence of non-state actors like Hezbollah.

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As Israel continues to violate the Lebanon truce, the international community remains focused on strengthening state institutions. The demand for political neutrality in judicial processes, such as the Dahr al-Baydar case, is crucial for maintaining legitimacy. The embassies' call for accountability reflects a broader strategy to support the Lebanese government's sovereignty. This diplomatic effort aims to prevent further escalation and restore order in the region.